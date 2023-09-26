Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after the Western Australia vs South Australia match

Defending champions Western Australia started their campaign with a convincing win over South Australia, registering a win by 22 runs.

Allan Border Field in Brisbane hosted this high-scoring encounter. In this run-fest, a total of 720 runs were scored, making it a tough day for bowlers.

After losing the toss, Western Australia batted first. After losing their opening pair for just 11 runs, they never looked back. Cameron Bancroft (66) and Sam Whiteman (89) stitched a 105-run third-wicket partnership to keep their side in a commanding position.

Later, captain Ashton Turner (86) and Nick Hobson (64*) scored their respective fifties to take Western Australia to 371/7 in 50 overs. Pacers Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew, and off-spinner Ben Manenti bagged two wickets apiece for South Australia.

In response, South Australia started well despite losing opener Jake Fraser-McGurk for just 15 runs. Henry Hunt (47) and Daniel Drew (121) put up a 96-run second-wicket partnership. Nathan McSweeney, batting at no.4, put up a show, scoring 51 runs off 44 balls.

However, the middle and lower middle order didn't continue the momentum for South Australia as they could post 349/8 in 50 overs, losing the game by 22 runs. D'Arcy Short was the standout bowler for Western Australia with a three-wicket haul.

WA skipper Ashton Turner was rightly adjudged the player of the match for turning the game with a knock featuring eight fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 195.45.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the points table of the Marsh One Day Cup after this exciting contest between Western Australia and South Australia.

Defending champions Western Australia continue their domination

Western Australia is dominating the points table with two consecutive wins over Queensland and South Australia. They are holding a whopping net run rate of 0.916. New South Wales is the only team yet to play a game in this season.

Victoria holds the second rank with a win in the only game they've played so far. South Australia, Tasmanian Tigers, and Queensland hold the last three positions respectively after losing one game each.