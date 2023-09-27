Marsh One Day Cup 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after New South Wales vs Tasmania match (updated) ft. Beau Webster & Billy Stanlake

New South Wales and Tasmania faced off in the fourth match of Marsh One Day Cup on Wednesday, September 27, at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. New South Wales won the toss and elected to bowl. This marked New South Wales' first game of the tournament, while Tasmania played their second.

Tasmania experienced a similar start to their innings as in their first game, losing two wickets within the first 10 overs. By the end of the 27th over, Tasmania slumped to 75 runs for the loss of six wickets. Beau Webster and Patrick Dooley provided stability, forging a 90-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

They batted for 19.2 overs, taking the team's total past 150 runs. However, Tasmania could only manage 34 runs in the last five overs, losing the remaining four wickets in the process. They finished with a total of 198 runs in 49.5 overs, with Beau Webster top-scoring with 65 runs off 80 deliveries.

Jackson Bird, Hayden Kerr, and Jack Edwards were the standout bowlers for New South Wales in this match, each picking up two wickets. Additionally, Chris Green and Chris Tremain contributed to the bowling efforts by taking one wicket each.

New South Wales openers, Jack Edwards and Daniel Hughes, got their team off to a flying start, accumulating 97 runs within the first 10 overs. They established a partnership of 137 runs for the first wicket. The other batters had no trouble chasing down the modest total, securing victory for the team in 34.3 overs with six wickets in hand. Edwards was the top-scorer, amassing 92 runs off 63 deliveries.

Patrick Dooley claimed two wickets for Tasmania, while Billy Stanlake and Bradley Hope each took one wicket.

Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Sam Whiteman remains the top run-scorer in the tournament with an impressive 151 runs in just two games, boasting an average of 75.5. He has made two half-centuries in his two innings this season.

Beau Webster is hot on Whiteman's heels, occupying the second spot on the leading run-scorers' list. Like Whiteman, he has scored two half-centuries in two games, amassing 148 runs at an impressive average of 74 and a strike rate of 89.15.

Daniel Drew, the sole centurion in the tournament, sits in third place with 120 runs to his name, with a strike rate of 100.84.

Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

D’Arcy Short leads the wicket-taking charts this season with a total of five wickets in two games. He has maintained an average of 25.60, an economy rate of 8.34, and a strike rate of 18.40, making him a prominent bowler in the competition.

Lance Morris of Western Australia has secured the second position among the leading wicket-takers. In his first outing this season, Morris took four wickets for 64 runs in 10 overs.

Andrew Tye is third with three wickets in two matches. Billy Stanlake ranks fourth on the list of leading wicket-takers, having taken three scalps across two games. He has an average of 33.66, an economy rate of 6.37, and a strike rate of 31.66.