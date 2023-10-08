Marsh One Day Cup 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Tasmania vs South Australia match (Updated) ft. Jake Fraser-McGurk & Brendan Doggett

South Australia and Tasmania were involved in a high-scoring game in the Marsh One Day Cup on Sunday, October 8. It was the seventh game of the season and was played at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.

South Australia won the toss here and elected to bowl. Tasmania’s innings highlight was four partnerships, which helped them reach a mammoth total of 435 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. It is the highest total in domestic 50-over cricket in Australia. Tasmania became only the fourth reach to cross the 400-run mark in the competition.

Caleb Jewell added 124 runs for the first wicket, along with Jake Weatherald. Charlie Wakim and Jordan Silk had a partnership of 82 runs for the third wicket. The third crucial partnership was 86 runs between Macalister Wright and Silk. In the end, Silk had another partnership of 78 runs with Beau Webster, after which he was dismissed for 116 runs off 85 deliveries.

Jake Fraser-McGurk played a crucial role for South Australia during their chase. He made his half-century off just 18 deliveries, becoming the fastest to reach the mark in the Marsh Cup. He scored the next 50 runs off just 11 deliveries and scored the fastest century in List-A games off 29 deliveries.

South Australia were bundled out for 398 runs in 46.4 overs and lost the game by 29 runs. It is the second-highest total in the second innings of the Marsh One Day Cup. Fraser-McGurk won the Player of the Match award for his splendid batting performance.

Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Beau Webster made 42 runs off 27 deliveries and has scored a total of 190 runs in three outings so far. He is the leading run-scorer in the tournament so far.

Daniel Drew scored his maiden half-century in List A cricket in this game to be placed second on the list. He has made 172 runs in two outings so far at an average of 86 and a strike rate of 101.17.

Sam Whiteman has moved to the third position in this list. He has made 151 runs in two innings at an average of 75.50 and a strike rate of 105.59.

Jake Fraser-McGurk is fifth on the list with 140 runs in two innings at an average of 70 and a strike rate of 280.

Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

A total of four bowlers have picked up five wickets in the tournament so far. Hayden Kerr is the first bowler with five wickets. He has a bowling average of 19.40, an economy of 4.89, and a strike rate of 23.80.

Second-placed D’Arcy Short has taken five wickets as well at an average of 25.60, an economy of 8.34, and a strike rate of 18.40.

Third-placed Brendan Doggett gave away 86 runs in his spell of nine overs but managed to pick up three wickets. He has scalped five wickets at an average of 27.60, an economy of 7.26, and a strike rate of 22.80.