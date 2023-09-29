Marsh One Day Cup 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Victoria vs New South Wales match (Updated) ft. Daniel Hughes & Hayden Kerr

Victoria and New South Wales played the sixth match of the Marsh One Day Cup 2023 on Friday, September 29, at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Victoria won the toss and chose to bowl. Thomas Rogers and Sam Harper provided a strong start for Victoria, amassing 61 runs before Rogers was dismissed for a brisk 38 off 31. Marcus Harris then partnered with Harper, adding 134 runs for the second wicket and propelling the team's total to nearly 200 runs.

Harris contributed 50 runs off 72 balls while Harper fell just short of a well-deserved century, scoring an impressive 96 runs from 98 deliveries. Peter Handscomb and Campbell Kellaway each contributed 30-plus runs to help Victoria post a total of 298 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Hayden Kerr was the standout bowler for New South Wales, claiming three wickets for 57 runs in his 10 overs. Jack Edwards managed to secure two wickets while Jackson Bird and Ben Dwarshuis took one wicket apiece.

NSW struggled early on, losing two wickets with just 50 runs on the board. Skipper Moises Henriques, who made 19 runs off 26 deliveries, was the next to be dismissed. However, Daniel Hughes and Oliver Davies steadied the ship, adding 59 runs for the fourth wicket.

Hughes was eventually dismissed after contributing 69 runs off 93 deliveries, with New South Wales crossing the 200-run mark in the 40th over. Unfortunately, the lower order couldn't maintain the momentum, losing the last four wickets for 55 runs. New South Wales were eventually bowled out for 239 runs in the 47th over, with Victoria winning the game by 59 runs.

Will Sutherland was the most successful bowler for Victoria, claiming three wickets while Scott Boland and Fergus O'Neill secured two wickets each. Todd Murphy, Samuel Elliott, and Jonathan Merlo each chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Sam Whiteman of Western Australia is still the leading run-scorer. He has made 151 runs in two games at an average of 75.50 and a strike rate of 105.59. Beau Webster, the Tasmanian all-rounder, is second on this list. He has scored 148 runs in two games at an average of 74 and a strike rate of 89.15.

Daniel Hughes made 69 runs off 93 deliveries in this match. He has made 127 runs in two games at an average of 63.50, with two half-centuries.

Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Hayden Kerr is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He has picked up three wickets for 57 runs in 10 overs in this match, including a maiden over.

D’Arcy Short has taken five wickets in two games at an average of 25.60, an economy of 8.34 and a strike rate of 18.40. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Jack Edwards is third among this list of leading wicket-takers. He has taken four wickets in two games at an average of 15.75, an economy of 3.31 and a strike rate of 28.50.