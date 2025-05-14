“Massive boost for England” - KKR all-rounder’s brutal take on Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma’s Test retirement

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) reckons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s retirements are massive boosts for England ahead of their five-match Test series against India at home, which begins on June 20. Ali said that Team India would miss the duo’s experience playing in English conditions and leading the team in the game's longest format.

Ad

The 37-year-old also reminisced about how Rohit Sharma impressed during the 2021-22 tour of England. The previous series between the two teams ended in a 2-2 draw in England.

Moeen Ali told Sky Sports (via Indian Express):

“Definitely, I think it’s a massive boost for England. Two top players who’ve been to England a few times on tour, so they have experience. I remember Rohit playing really well the last time they were in England. The character they have, the leaders they (are), both of them have captained India in Test cricket, so yeah, a massive loss for the team.”

Ad

Trending

Rohit Sharma emerged as the leading run-scorer during the India tour of England 2021-22. The 37-year-old amassed 368 runs in eight innings at an average of 52.57, including one century and two fifties.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli scored 249 runs in nine innings, averaging 27.66, comprising two half-centuries. Overall, the 36-year-old has 1096 runs in 33 Test innings in England.

After Rohit Sharma’s retirement, KL Rahul is the favorite to open with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the upcoming Test series in England. The wicketkeeper-batter played a similar role during most of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ad

On the captaincy front, Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah are the front-runners to replace Rohit as India’s next Test skipper ahead of the new World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

Meanwhile, former India captain Anil Kumble has suggested Karun Nair should replace Kohli in the playing XI.

“Massive blow to Test cricket” – Moeen Ali on Virat Kohli bidding adieu to Test cricket

Moeen Ali added that Virat Kohli’s retirement from the red-ball format is a huge loss to Test cricket. On this, he said:

Ad

“It’s (Kohli’s retirement) a massive blow to Test cricket. He was the one pioneer, the one guy in Test cricket that always pushed the format. Amazing player, amazing career.”

Virat Kohli finished his career with 9230 runs in 123 Tests, hitting 30 centuries. He remains India's most successful Test captain, winning 40 out of 68 Tests, including 11 draws.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news