"Master of timing with bat and in life" - Fans react to Rohit Sharma's sudden Test retirement amid IPL 2025

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Tests through his Social Media account on Wednesday, May 7. The decision came a minute before the IPL 2025 clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The 38-year-old played Tests for over 11 years, debuting for India in the whites in November 2013. Rohit finished his red-ball career with 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries in 67 outings.

He took over the Test captaincy from Virat Kohli in 2022 and helped the side qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2023. However, Rohit had endured a dismal run in Tests over the past few months, starting with India's home series against Bangladesh in the middle of last year.

The champion batter averaged a paltry 10.93 in his last eight Tests with a lone half-century, resulting in India losing back-to-back Test series to New Zealand and Australia.

Fans on X erupted with reactions to Rohit's sudden Test retirement, saying:

"End of an era. Rohit Sharma retires from Test cricket . a master of timing, both with the bat and in life. From a late debut to leading India, he left a mark in whites that won’t be forgotten. Thank you, Hitman!"

Fans continued going berserk on X with their reactions on Rohit's Test retirement, with one saying:

"Tears in my eyes, pride in my heart — Rohit Sharma, you gave us moments we’ll never forget in Test cricket. You weren’t just a player, you were a feeling in whites."

"Best decision for Rohit as well as the team His body can't handle the longer format anymore," tweeted a fan.

"If you ask me what the meaning of word "selflessness" my answer will be Rohit Sharma. A player , a caption and a absolute lengend of test cricket it's him itself, keeping team ahead of himself is a true definition of selflessness. What a Man," a fan said.

"Been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma expressed his honor at representing India in Tests while announcing his retirement. He dropped himself from the final Test of India's most recent Test tour of Australia in Sydney due to poor form.

"Hello everyone I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format," said Rohit on his Instagram handle.

Rohit retired from T20Is after leading India to glory in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. He recently led India to the 2025 Champions Trophy title and will continue playing only the 50-over format for India.

