“Masterclass in learning, fun and entertainment” – Rinku Singh relishes batting with India captain Rohit Sharma

Team India’s new batting sensation Rinku Singh recently expressed his gratitude to bat with captain Rohit Sharma. The reaction came after the third and final T20I against Afghanistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday (January 17).

Rinku called it a learning curve to spend quality time with Rohit at the crease and relished his explosive shots from the other end. The left-handed batter was elated as India beat Afghanistan after the second super over in a dramatic clash.

Following the clash, Rinku shared pictures with Sharma and captioned the Instagram post:

“Every moment in the middle with @rohitsharma45 bhaiya is a masterclass in learning, fun and entertainment. Series win vibes.”

For the unversed, Rinku Singh walked in the middle with India reeling at 22/4 before sharing an unbeaten 190-run partnership with Sharma for the fifth wicket.

The 26-year-old smashed 69 runs off 39 balls at a strike rate of 176.92, including six maximums and two boundaries. He hit three consecutive sixes off the 20th over bowled by Karim Janat to help India put up 212/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

With consistent performances in T20Is, Rinku Singh has established himself as a strong contender for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. The ICC event is scheduled to be played in the USA and the West Indies in June.

Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh shine as India beat Afghanistan in 2nd super over

India beat Afghanistan in the second super over in a dramatic clash. Ravi Bishnoi defended 12 runs as the visitors were bowled out for just one run on Wednesday. The first super over had ended in a tie as the two teams scored 16 apiece.

As far as the match is concerned, India set a 213-run target for Afghanistan in the third T20I. Rohit Sharma led from the front, scoring 121 runs off 69 deliveries, with the help of eight sixes and 11 boundaries.

Fareed Ahmad starred with the ball, returning with figures of 3/20, while Azmatullah Omarzai bagged one.

In response, Afghanistan also posted 212/6 after 20 overs. Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz, skipper Ibrahim Zadran, and Gulbadin Naib smashed half-centuries apiece.

Washington Sundar emerged as the pick of the bowlers for India, finishing with figures of 3/18, while Kuldeep Yadav and Avesh Khan bagged one apiece.

Click here to check out the full IND vs AFG 3rd T20I scorecard.

