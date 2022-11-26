“Mat aao, kaun zabardasti kar raha he” - Indian fans troll Ramiz Raja over Pakistan’s threat to pull out of 2023 World Cup 

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja has stated that if the Indian cricket team doesn't participate in the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan next year, their team will also not play the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.
While Pakistan were earlier announced as hosts of the 2023 Asia Cup, the BCCI recently revealed that they would be pushing for the event to be shifted to a neutral venue. Incidentally, BCCI secretary Jay Shah is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
Speaking to Urdu News, Raja made it clear that PCB’s participation in the 2023 World Cup will depend on whether India play the preceding Asia Cup tournament in Pakistan. He said:
"Our position is blunt that if they (Indian team) come then we will go to the World Cup, if they don't come then let them do it. Let them play without Pakistan. If Pakistan does not participate in the World Cup scheduled in India next year, who will see it?”
While a number of Pakistani cricket fans supported Raja’s stand, Indian fans on Twitter trolled the PCB chief. Some claimed that Pakistan have no option but to play in the 2023 World Cup, while a few others stated that it won’t matter irrespective of whether they participate or not.
Ramiz Raja praised Pakistan team for beating the “biggest business-making cricket team in the world”
During the interaction on Urdu News, Raja also praised the Pakistan team for its recent success against the Indian team. Pakistan thumped the Men in Blue by 10 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup and by five wickets in the Asia Cup earlier this year.
Hailing Babar Azam and co., the PCB chief asserted:
“We will adopt an aggressive approach, our team is showing performance, we have defeated the biggest business-making cricket team in the world, we have played the final of the T20 World Cup. I have always said that we have to improve the economy of Pakistan cricket and that will only happen when our team performs well, we have done it in the 2021 T20 World Cup.
“(We) beat India, we beat India in the Asia Cup, Pakistan cricket team has beaten the board of billion dollar economy twice in one year," the 60-year-old added.
India beat Pakistan by four wickets in a thrilling contest at the MCG when the teams met in the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2022.