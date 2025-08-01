"Mat khilao Arshdeep or Kuldeep ko, and see the results" - Fans slam Indian bowlers for dismal opening burst on Day 2 of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 01, 2025 18:10 IST
[Image credit: Getty, @batra_saha74317, @rajini_vk_, @grannyDONNT X handles]
[Image credit: Getty, @batra_saha74317, @rajini_vk_, @grannyDONNT X handles]

Team India had a morning session to forget with the ball on Day 2 of the fifth Test against England at the Oval. Trailing 1-2 in the best-of-five affair, the visitors batted with resolve on a seaming wicket to post a competitive 224 in their first innings.

However, the Indian seamers came out toothless with the new ball, gifting runs to the England openers on both sides of the wicket. The hosts raced to their 50 in only seven overs with India's new-ball bowlers, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep, crumbling under the heat.

Things continued going south for India when England reached 92/0 in 12 overs. They finally removed Ben Duckett for 43 off 38 deliveries in the 13th over, but not before the damage had been done.

Fans on X slammed the Indian pacers for their shockingly poor showing with the following reactions:

Fans continued expressing their disgust with India's bowling in the first session, with one saying:

"There is a serious dearth of fast bowling talent and prospects in India. Anyone who comes out is either too limited or too injury prone."
"The bowling has been abysmal right from the first Test. Don't know why I fell for the conditions and expected India would bowl well in the last test and this test," tweeted a fan.
"India 101 percent deserve this kind of beating after selecting trash bowling lineup and increasing partiality in team selection. mat khilao arshdeep or kuldeep ko,play prasidh and see the results," a fan said.

Team India in complete disarray at Lunch on Day 2 in Oval Test

Despite finally picking up the first wicket in the 13th over, the Indian bowlers continued to travel around the Oval. The incoming Ollie Pope helped himself to 12 off 16 deliveries as England finished the first session of Day 2 on 109/1 in 16 overs.

Meanwhile, Zak Crawley completed his second consecutive half-century after a torrid start to the series. He is batting on 52 off 43 balls, with 12 boundaries.

All three Indian seamers were expensive, with Siraj setting a poor tone at 0/31 in four overs. Prasidh Krishna, returning to the side after missing the previous two Tests, hasn't been much better at 0/31 in five overs.

The lone wicket-taker, Akash Deep, has also been taken for runs with figures of 1/46 in seven overs. A defeat in the ongoing Test will result in India losing their third straight Test series, following 0-3 and 1-3 losses to New Zealand and Australia.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
