Matheesha Pathirana could be ruled out of CSK's 2024 IPL clash against Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has stated that pacer Matheesha Pathirana could be unavailable for the highly-anticipated 2024 IPL clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 14, due to a niggle. An optimistic Fleming also revealed that the extent of the niggle was not as bad as expected.

The Sri Lankan, who missed the season opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk, also did not feature in the franchise's previous two IPL encounters against the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

At the pre-match press conference ahead of the away game against the Mumbai Indians, Fleming said:

"It (Pathirana's niggle) was not as bad as what we had thought, so we are very hopeful that if not tomorrow, then very close. We know the importance of him in games like this, but we will make sure he is 100 per cent in this form."

In the two matches the 21-year-old has played for the defending champions this season, he has picked up four wickets at an economy of 7.50. Pathirana's absence will be a major blow for the Chennai Super Kings, who will be up against a Mumbai side starting to find its feet.

Hardik Pandya's men have amassed 199-3 and 234-5 in their previous two home matches of the 2024 IPL and will look to continue their momentum on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians getting back on track in IPL 2024 after hat-trick of losses

After suffering three defeats in their first three matches of the 2024 IPL, the Mumbai Indians have bounced back strongly by registering two vital victories in their next two games. In addition to their spirited performances on the field, home conditions and the fans' support have helped the five-time winners turn their fortunes around this season.

With Jasprit Bumrah wreaking havoc with the ball and their star-studded line-up of batters stepping up at the right moment, the Mumbai Indians are starting to look formidable again. After the upcoming home fixture against the Chennai Super Kings, they will be up against the Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in four consecutive away games.

The Mumbai Indians currently sit in seventh spot on the points table with four points from five matches. Chennai, meanwhile, are in third with six points from five games.