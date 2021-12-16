"Lazy wicketkeeping" - Matt Prior unhappy with Jos Buttler's glovework on Day One of the Adelaide Test

Former England keeper-batsman Matt Prior was unimpressed with Jos Buttler's glovework on Day One of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide. Prior highlighted how Buttler's lazy footwork contributed to a forgettable day as he gave Marnus Labuschagne two lifelines.

While Buttler pouched a stunning one-handed catch by diving down the leg-side to dismiss opener Marcus Harris, his day only grew worse. The 31-year old dropped Labuschagne twice: first on 21 and then in the closing moments on 95 as Australia dominated the proceedings.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau An absolute sitter hits the deck as Labuschagne gets another life #Ashes An absolute sitter hits the deck as Labuschagne gets another life #Ashes https://t.co/QI3bDaIRRO

Reflecting on Jos Buttler's wicketkeeping, Matt Prior said footwork is most important and he wasn't proactive enough. The 39-year-old observed that a keeper must dive as minimally as possible. He said as quoted by the Daily Mail:

"Everyone thinks it's the hands that get you the catch. It's not, it's your footwork and your hands follow. There were a couple of takes where Jos had a dive, that's lazy wicketkeeping. You want to dive as little as possible. Because I did the job myself, I watch the keeper very closely and there were just little clues. As a keeper, you want to dive as little as possible. You get that one chance and that's what you're judged on."

Australia finished the day on 221-2 after a slow start to their innings as they elected to bat first. David Warner once again starred with a knock of 95 runs, adding 172 with Labuschagne. After Warner's departure, Labuschagne's unbeaten stand of 45 kept the visitors at bay.

"There was a great take down the legside to start things off" - Matt Prior

Matt Prior. (Image Credits: cricket.com.au)

Although Prior lauded the ground covered by Buttler in dismissing Harris, he lamented not continuing this form. The former England cricketer added in this regard:

"There was a great take down the legside to start things off and Jos did that by taking an initial step and then stepping again to give himself a really good foundation. The amount of ground he covered was exceptional. But with the first drop, he got stuck. He didn't get a big enough step in and then he wasn't able to go again. He threw his hands at the ball because he'd only covered half the ground of the first catch."

Also Read Article Continues below

Buttler's dropped catch meant both James Anderson and Ben Stokes didn't get their rewards despite their best efforts. Stuart Broad and Stokes were the only ones amongst the wickets. England will now need a couple of early breakthroughs on Day Two.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar