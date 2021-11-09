"It has been great fun; they are really coachable athletes" - Matthew Hayden on his stint as Pakistan's batting consultant

Pakistan batting consultant Matthew Hayden has opened up on his role with the national team during the 2021 T20 World Cup. Matthew Hayden revealed that his pre-conceived notions about the players' mindset turned out to be false, and that the Pakistan players are very humble.

Matthew Hayden took on the role after Ramiz Raja took charge as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The former Australian opener joined the team for the T20 World Cup as a batting consultant alongside Vernon Philander, who is mentoring the bowlers.

Matthew Hayden admits that Pakistan cricketers aren't as emotional as he earlier believed and are easy to coach. Highlighting his battles as a player with Inzamam-Ul-Haq and Shoaib Akhtar, Hayden told News Corp:

"We always thought Pakistan teams were very emotional and extremely volatile. When Inzamam-ul-Haq used to bat, cover and cover point would be licking their chops ready for a run out. We felt from outside Pakistan could be picked apart one by one or targeted like I did with Shoaib Akhtar. But I was taken aback how neutral and humble these guys are. How everything is just meant to be. It has been great fun. They are really coachable athletes as well."

The Queensland-born former cricketer heaped praise on captain Babar Azam, saying the star batter is an outstanding player and wants to keep improving.

"Babar is a fine player with great hands. He has the ability to be able to be still in his mind. He came to me last night and said ‘how do you think I am going coach?’ what are the messages I should be getting across at this stage. He is very open and coachable. I am a cricket nuffy so I have enjoyed every bit of it."

Hayden, a highly aggressive opener during his playing days, seems to have had a massive influence on the men in green. Azam and Rizwan's terrific form at the top of the order has been one of the instrumental reasons for their unbeaten run so far.

"In Australia and a lot of the developed nations, we are so over coached" - Pakistan batting consultant Matthew Hayden

Hayden also pointed out a significant difference between the coaching styles in Australia and the other nations. Underlining the player's raw ability as the decisive parameter for selection in Pakistan, the 50-year old added:

"I really sense in Australia and a lot of the developed nations we are so over coached. Coached that there is only one way. These guys are just raw talent. Harris Rauf said to me the first ball he had played with was in club cricket in Western Sydney — he had only played tennis ball with a taped ball in Pakistan. Another of the young quicks grew up on a farm where they grew dates and legumes. It’s not like he was playing in a local grade competition. They get picked on raw ability. That is why they are so open to different ideas."

The Australian great will exit the setup after the T20 World Cup. Hayden is hoping to help Pakistan lift their second T20 World Cup this year. They will clash against Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday in Dubai.

