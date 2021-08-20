Matthew Hayden defends Australia coach Justin Langer amid polarizing opinions

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden has thrown his weight behind Justin Langer, who's been facing widespread criticism. The 50-year-old's tenure as Australia's head coach has come under the scanner, thanks to the side's recent results in the T20 format. Hayden believes the fraternity needs to stop being disrespectful to the former cricketer.

Under Langer, Australia have gone downhill in Tests and T20Is. The men in yellow have lost five T20 series on the bounce since last September and face a serious challenge in the upcoming T20 World Cup. A few unnamed Australian players have raised issues about Langer's methods of coaching as well.

Former wicket-keeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist had called for the board to decide on the coach's future soon. In contrast, speaking to SEN Radio's The Sporting Capital, Hayden highlighted that rumors about Langer's future as head coach seem quite disrespectful.

Instead, the Queenslander instead wants discussions amongst journalists on how Australia can raise their ranking across formats. Asserted that his former opening partner is extremely passionate about Australian cricket and its culture, Hayden said:

"A lot of the content coming out about this is downright disrespectful to a bloke that’s played over 100 Test matches. Even this facetious discussion amongst senior players last night that obviously Pete Lalor (The Australian’s chief cricket reporter) was on to about deciding Justin Langer’s future. Umm, hello! what about meeting about the fact you’re No. 3 in Test cricket and No. 3 in ODI rankings, and No. 6 in T20 rankings? Waste more energy and time thinking about that than discussing a bloke who’s a legend of the game and so passionate about Australian cricket and culture."

Leave him alone : Matthew Hayden

Matthew Hayden. (Credits: Getty)

Instead, Hayden heavily supported Justin Langer and feels the players need to listen to him. The 49-year old underlined that any replacement would have the same outlook. Also hinting that cricketers are prioritizing their IPL commitments over playing for Australia, he said:

"Leave him alone. Let him do his job and for God’s sake, listen to what he is saying. I’m telling you, if you don’t listen to him, you’re going to have the same results and you’re going to have to listen to someone else that is basically going to say the same thing until you get the message. I personally think there’s a lack of accountability and a lack of control in terms of options for players and where it is that their futures lie."

But amid polarizing opinions, Cricket Australia and chief selector George Bailey have both backed Justin Langer. As of now, the Western Australian's contract extends until mid-2022.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee