Matthew Wade to lead 15-man Australian squad for India T20Is following 2023 World Cup

Wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade will lead a 15-man Australian squad for the five-match T20I series against India, starting November 23. Australia played the ODI leg of the Indian tour before the ongoing World Cup and will complete their stay in the country with the final T20I on December 3.

Following Aaron Finch's retirement from International cricket, Australia has not appointed a full-time T20I captain, with Mitchell Marsh donning the role in the recent series against South Africa.

With the series starting less than a week from the conclusion of the World Cup, the selectors have rested all-format pacers and all-rounders like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green.

This is keeping in mind the busy home season starting with the Pakistan Tests on December 14.

Wade has previously captained Australia in seven T20Is, including the final game of last year's home T20 World Cup, with two wins and five losses. Although overlooked for the South African tour, the 35-year-old was back in the mix as a replacement, with the chairman of selectors, George Bailey, also confirming his inclusion for the India tour.

On the selection of the squad and appointing Wade as captain, Bailey said:

"It's an experienced squad with a mixture of players who have had their first opportunity on the international stage and that we hope will continue to develop into important players in our T20 group. Matthew has captained the team previously, is a leader in the group and we look forward to him taking the reins for this series."

"Like Mitch Marsh in the South Africa series, this is another great opportunity to further deepen our international leadership experience and depth. It’s always a great challenge to take on India on their home soil. Most of the squad have extensive experience in playing in India, including eight members of the current ODI World Cup squad, alongside Tanveer Sangha who is currently a travelling reserve."

Despite resting several key players, star batters David Warner, Steve Smith, Travis Head, and Glenn Maxwell have been included in the squad, with the preparations for the T20 World Cup next year taking precedence following the completion of the 50-over event.

Other World Cup squad members Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, and Adam Zampa will also remain in India with traveling reserve Tanveer Sangha. Meanwhile, T20 specialists Tim David, Matt Short, and Nathan Ellis are set to join them after the ongoing World Cup.

Australia's 15-man squad for 5-match T20I series against India

Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.