Matthew Wade opens up on being dropped from the Australian Test side

Matthew Wade has said that he expected to be dropped from the Australian Test team after the series loss to India. Wade was not picked for the South Africa tour, which was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns in the Rainbow Nation.

Although he had never opened the batting in red-ball cricket, Matthew Wade was played as an opener in the first two Tests against India. The 33-year-old explained that he regrets not converting one of his starts into a big score.

"I have been around long enough, as I said to Trevor (National selector), to know that if you don’t perform at my age at a high level, then your spot is going to be up. And if your team is not winning, there is more chance of something like that happening. The only regret I have is that I didn’t turn one of my starts into a big score. I batted really well at the top of the order," Matthew Wade said.

Following Cameron Green's emergence, Matthew Wade admits it would be difficult for him to get back into the Australian Test team.

"The facts are, [Cameron] Green is going to play for a long period of time, he is an all-rounder, and everyone wanted him to get into the position he is in now. Travis Head is a good, young player as well, and then there was myself in the middle order all kind of jostling for spots,” added Wade.

In four Test matches against India in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Wade scored 173 runs at an average of 21.63. The left-handed batsman has failed to score a half-century in his last 14 Test innings.

Matthew Wade looking to do well for Tasmania

Matthew Wade was dropped from the Australian Test team for the aborted Test series against South Africa. However, he is in the Aussie squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Wade insisted that in order to return to the Test fold, he needs to perform well for Tasmania.

"In terms of my path back into the Test team, that will take care of itself if I perform and, if an opportunity comes up, they [selectors] know I can play at that level. I will go back and contribute to, hopefully, wins for Tasmania ... if I do that, and manage to score the runs on the way to those wins for Tassie, then maybe I get another opportunity," Wade said.

Australia's next Test series will be against England in November. The Aussies will be keen to bounce back, following their humbling loss at the hands of India.