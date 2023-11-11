"Mauke par soot samet lautana is my way" - Virender Sehwag hits back at critics for his 'bye bye Pakistan' post during 2023 World Cup

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has been facing some heavy scrutiny of late for his 'bye bye Pakistan' post on X.

After New Zealand beat Sri Lanka and almost ended Pakistan's hopes of making it to the 2023 World Cup semifinal, Sehwag took to X to take a dig at the arch-rivals. Here's what he posted:

Expand Tweet

The former cricketer received criticism from many fans for his harsh remarks. Some even questioned him for celebrating too early and not showing empathy towards the opposition.

However, in another post on Saturday, Virender Sehwag gave a blunt explanation as to why he had made the aforementioned post about Pakistan. He recalled how Team India were mocked when they lost the 2022 World Cup semifinal against England last year.

Here's what Virender Sehwag wrote in his post:

"In the 21st century there have been 6 ODI world cups. In 6 attempts, only once in 2007 did we not qualify for the semi-finals and have qualified in 5 of the last 6 World cups. On the other hand only once have Pakistan qualified for the semis in 6 attempts in 2011."

Sehwag posted screenshots of some of the tweets made after India's loss last year. He also gave out a message to those who questioned him by saying that he would give it back in his way if he sensed India was disrespected. He added:

"And those preaching class, that is a two way street. Jo Achha vyavhar kare uske saath hum bahut hi achhe, aur jo aisa vyavhar kare toh sahi mauke par soot samet lautana is my way. On field bhi, off-field bhi. (I am always polite with those who treat us well. But those who behave badly, this is my way of returning with interest, both on and off the field)."

Expand Tweet

Virender Sehwag claimed it was a reaction to India being disrespected

Virender Sehwag continued to be blunt in his post about the reasons why he posted about Pakistan's potential exit. He wrote:

"And they come up with ridiculous allegations blaming ICC and BCCI of changing balls and pitch . Their Prime Minister mocks us when we lose to another team despite having beaten them. Upon reaching here, their player posts pictures of enjoying tea in Hyderabad with sarcasm to mock our soldier. The PCB chief on camera refers to our country as Dushman Mulk (enemy country). And they expect love for their hate."

England have opted to bat first against Pakistan in Kolkata and that has all but ended their hopes of making it to the 2023 World Cup semifinal.