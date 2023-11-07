"Maxwell vs Afghanistan" - Fans react to Afghanistan's three-wicket loss vs Australia in 2023 World Cup

A Herculean effort with the bat from Australia's Glenn Maxwell helped his side beat Afghanistan by three wickets in 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 7.

Chasing 293, the right-handed batter slammed an unbeaten 201 runs off 128 balls, including 10 sixes and 21 fours. The 35-year-old single-handedly rescued Australia from 91/7. That came as Australian skipper Pat Cummins played a Test-like knock (12* off 68 deliveries) on the other end in a memorable chase.

With the win, the Aussies registered their highest chase in the ODI World Cup.

For the unversed, Maxwell survived multiple chances during his knock. Mujeeb Ur Rahman dropped a dolly at short fine leg, while Afghanistan skipper Hasmatullah Shahidi dropped him at mid-off on 33.

Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Naveen-ul-Haq picked up two wickets apiece for Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, Ibrahim Zadran’s ton helped Afghanistan post 291/5 in their allotted 50 overs. Zadran smashed 129 off 143, including three maximums and eight boundaries. Rashid Khan played a cameo of 18-ball 35*, comprising three sixes and two fours.

Josh Hazlewood emerged as the pick of the Australian bowlers, returning with figures of 2/39, while Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell, and Adam Zampa picked up one wicket apiece.

Fans on X were disappointed with Afghanistan and blamed the side for the loss following poor fielding. One user wrote:

"A nightmare for Afghanistan."

“Dropped chances hurt us” – Afghanistan captain Hashamatullah Shahidi reacts to his team’s loss against Australia in World Cup

Afghanistan captain Hasmatullah Shahidi shared that he was disappointed with their loss against Australia in the ongoing World Cup. The 29-year-old said that the drop cost them the match. At the post-match conference, he said:

“Very disappointed. Cricket is a funny game, it was unbelievable for us. We were in the game, our bowlers started very well, and dropped chances hurt us. After that, Maxwell didn't stop, he played any kind of shot and I can give credit to him."

He continued:

"I think the dropped catches were the key, after that Maxwell played really well. Our bowlers tried their best, but he didn't give any chance to us.”

Afghanistan will play their last league game against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 10.