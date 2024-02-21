“May he fill your world with endless joy and laughter” - Sachin Tendulkar’s special wish for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as they welcome baby boy

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a special wish for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma after they became parents to a baby boy Akaay. Taking to his X handle, Tendulkar congratulated the couple with a heartwarming message.

On Tuesday night (February 20), both Kohli and Anushka took to their respective social media handles to confirm that they had become parents to a baby boy on February 15. The couple’s first child Vamika was born in January 2021

Reacting to Kohli’s post, Tendulkar took to his official X handle and wrote:

“Congratulations to Virat and Anushka on the arrival of Akaay, a precious addition to your beautiful family! Just like his name lights up the room, may he fill your world with endless joy and laughter. Here's to the adventures and memories you'll cherish forever. Welcome to the world, little champ! 🍼👶🏼💙.”

Kohli’s IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also took to social media to wish the couple.

“And then there are four 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🤩 Many congratulations to Anushka and Virat, and a big welcome to the youngest member of the RCB family, Akaay 🤗❤️ This is such a happy news and India will sleep well tonight 😇,” RCB’s post read.

From the cricket fraternity, Rashid Khan, Ravi Shastri, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Virender Sehwag, Kevin Pietersen and Harbhajan Singh, among many others, congratulated the celebrity couple.

A number of cricketers shared wishes for Virushka on Instagram.

Kohli skipped the ongoing Test series against England at home citing personal reasons. There were speculations about Anushka being pregnant, but there was no confirmation from the star couple until their post on Tuesday night, announcing the birth of their second child.

What Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma wrote about birth of baby boy

Taking to their respective social media handles to announce the birth of their second child, Kohli and Anushka shared an endearing post, which read:

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world!

"We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time," the post added.

Both Kohli and Anushka shared the post on their social media handles with a red heart emoji.

