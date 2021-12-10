"Whatever role is given to me by the team, I'm happy to execute" - Mayank Agarwal on his preferred batting position for Team India 

Team India opening batsman Mayank Agarwal admitted he is happy with any role the management gives him in terms of his batting position. The 30-year-old is primarily an opener, but has been touted to play in the middle order due to his proficiency playing against spin.

Despite a match-winning performance in Mumbai against New Zealand, Agarwal is likely to lose his opening spot to the returning pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. He has been selected in the squad for the tour of South Africa as a back-up opener and could even be considered for a role in the middle-order.

"Very honestly, I'm happy batting anywhere the team wants me to bat. As a player, you want to be playing in the team and I don't have any preference as such. Whatever role is given to me by the team, I'm happy to execute." Agarwal said during an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda

Agarwal has previously batted in the middle order for India on one occasion. He batted at No. 5 and No. 6 in the first and second innings respectively in the fourth Test against Australia at The Gabba earlier this year.

Just sheer will to win matches for the country: Mayank Agarwal

With the current talent pool, opportunities have come on sporadic occasions for the bench players. Agarwal spoke about what motivates him amidst the fierce competition for limited places in the playing XI.

"The motivation factor despite the competition I think is just the sheer will, to play and perform for the country. Just sheer will to win matches for the country. Yes, I know that I started off really well and had a good run, but as a player, you can go through a phase where you don't score many runs, you go through a lean patch. It is just how the journey goes. Obviously, as a player, you want to perform in every match you play, but that is not going to happen." Agarwal replied to a query from Sportskeeda

Recently retained by the Punjab Kings ahead of the mega auction, Agarwal notched his fourth Test ton, with all of them coming on home soil. His credentials in overseas conditions have been brought up considering the staggering difference in average.

