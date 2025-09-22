"Maybe get somebody to help him" - Former Indian cricketer's big statement on Sanju Samson after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Former spinner Murali Kartik advised someone in and around the Indian camp to help wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson thrive in the middle-order after the latter's struggles in the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash at Dubai. The 30-year-old enjoyed a career resurgence in T20Is as an opener over the past few months in the build-up to the Asia Cup.However, with Shubman Gill returning to the squad, Team India have opted to go with the Gill-Abhishek Sharma pairing at the top, with Samson relegated to the middle-order. The Kerala batter did come out to bat at No. 3 in India's final Group stage outing against Oman, scoring a match-winning 56.Yet, he batted at No. 5 in the recently concluded Pakistan encounter and struggled for rhythm. Samson scored a scratchy 17-ball 13 before being cleaned up by Haris Rauf in India's eventually successful run chase of 172.Talking about Samson's new role at No. 5 in T20Is during the post-match show on Cricbuzz, Kartik said (16:11):&quot;If Sanju is going to be playing moving forward, and if that's the role (No.5) he's going to be given, is it upon Sanju now to prepare for that or do you move the others from their spot because you are trying to create a spot for Sanju at No. 3? If he's so vital to your side, does he move to No. 3 and the others adjust their game or does he adjust his game to keep his place in the side? Maybe get somebody to help him because he's a very classical player.&quot;He continued:&quot;Jitesh Sharma is better suited, just the way he bats, he's better suited for that middle order. They have so many people there who can help Sanju with this role because he has the game and the skills.&quot;Samson has struggled at No. 5 in T20Is, averaging an underwhelming 18.75 at a strike rate of 117.18 in six matches.&quot;This game looked like it would be over by the 14th or 15th over&quot; - Murali KartikMurali Kartik believes Team India could have recorded a more comfortable win over Pakistan, given the start provided by the openers. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill added 105 off only 60 deliveries for the opening wicket as India dominated the first half of their run chase.However, Samson's struggles in the middle-order, coupled with the regular fall of wickets, meant India took 18.5 overs to seal the deal.&quot;The way the Indian openers started, if it had not been for the injury and then Shubman Gill getting out, I think this game looked like it would be over by the 14th or15th over. So when you compare man to man, player to player, India are a far superior side,&quot; said Kartik (via the aforementioned source).India won all three of their group stage games, including the one over Pakistan by seven wickets, before the six-wicket victory over their arch-rivals to open the Super Fours.