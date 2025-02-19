“Maybe it’s this tournament” - Australian legend makes massive statement on Babar Azam for 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting believes Champions Trophy 2025 is the stage when Babar Azam comes back to form, especially because it's being hosted by his country, Pakistan. The Tasmanian dissected the logic to open with the right-handed batter, claiming that it gives him lot more time to put up big scores.

Despite Babar averaging well over 50 at No. 3 in the 50-overs international format, the management decided to open with him in the preceding tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa. The move backfired as the former skipper made scores of 10, 23 and 29, inviting criticism from fans and experts.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ICC Review, Ponting said he sees desperation from Pakistan to get the 30-year-old back into form, elaborating (via Geo TV):

"I think at the moment, Pakistan are trying everything they can to get Babar back into some form. And they’re moving him, you know, left him out of a couple of games, moved him up and down the order, but not so much down the order. I think opening the batting to give him more time to settle against the new ball and put up big scores. Maybe it’s this tournament… maybe it’s a really big tournament at home in Pakistan that gets him back at the front of everyone’s minds when you’re talking about the best players in the world."

The Lahore-born cricketer last scored a century at the highest level against Nepal during Asia Cup 2023.

"There is no pressure of anything" - Babar Azam ahead of Champions Trophy

Babar Azam (Image Credits: Getty)

Babar, who has been dethroned as the No. 1 ranked ODI batter, said the hosts are confident of their execution and don't carry the baggage of past failures. Ahead of the tournament-opener against New Zealand on Wednesday (February 19), he stated, as quoted by ICC:

"As a player, I am very excited, and all the fans are excited. A lot has changed since the Champions Trophy was held in 2017. We have new players coming, we only have three or four players who were part of that winning team. But the belief, confidence and execution are the same. There is no pressure of anything. What has happened in the past is beyond us. We have discussed mistakes we have made and we have worked on them."

Pakistan, meanwhile, won the toss in Karachi against the Kiwis and opted to bowl first.

