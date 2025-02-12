“Maybe a little bit more of a heads up?” - Former cricketer slams Marcus Stoinis’ sudden ODI retirement ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch has expressed his disappointment at Marcus Stoinis' sudden ODI retirement call. The decision had left the selectors scrambling for a replacement amid an injury crisis ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The all-rounder was included in the provisional squad but stepped away from the format on February 6, a couple of weeks before the tournament's commencement. The 35-year-old had played only one ODI since their victorious 2023 World Cup campaign, while his T20 stocks continued to rise. He bagged a new IPL contract worth INR 11 crore with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and also led the Melbourne Stars in the 2024-25 Big Bash League (BBL).

On the latest episode of ESPN Australia's 'Around the Wicket' podcast, Aaron Finch opined that Stoinis should not have left such a decision till so late, considering the faith that the management had shown in him.

"When you've had the faith put in you by the selection, the coach & the captain - maybe a little bit more of a heads up? Saying, 'You know, this is what I am thinking.' I would be surprised if it was an off the cuff decision as well, I am sure there would have been planning down the track, there would have been conversations between Andrew McDonald and Marcus Stoinis to try to get to the decision," Finch said (3:38).

Stoinis made his ODI debut in 2015 and played 71 matches in the format. He scored 1495 runs at an average of 26.70 along with picking 48 wickets at an economy rate of 6.

"Each player has the opportunity to decide what their fate is going forward" - Aaron Finch on Marcus Stoinis' ODI retirement decision

In the same video, Aaron Finch remarked how the overwhelming cricketing calendar may have coerced Stoinis into making such a call. Australian white-ball players have been involved in the home series against Pakistan and the Big Bash League (BBL) over the last couple of months. Stoinis also played a handful of matches for Durban's Super Giants in the SA20 2025.

The schedule only gets tighter in early 2025, with the Champions Trophy and the Indian Premier League (IPL) marking a massive season in the subcontinent.

"At the end of the day, each player has the opportunity to decide what their fate is going forward. For me, if you look at Marcus Stoinis for the last couple of years, he's preferred to play the T20 route. Being in Pakistan, then straight to India after a summer of cricket at home, that can potentially be four-five months on the road, so maybe that contributed to the decision," Finch added (3:59).

Australia have named Aaron Hardie in their white-ball squad to take over from Marcus Stoinis as the seam bowling all-rounder.

