"Maybe you would take him off from Test cricket" - Ramiz Raja predicts Babar Azam's captaincy future 

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has launched a set of scathing remarks against the Najam Sethi-led Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following Pakistan's ODI series loss to New Zealand.

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand defeated Pakistan by two wickets in the third ODI to seal the bilateral series 2-1 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, January 13. It was the maiden ODI (three-match) series win for New Zealand in Pakistan.

Glenn Phillips' 63 not out turned decisive for the visitors as they secured the win on the first ball of the penultimate over. They were stranded at 205 for 6 at one stage following Tom Latham's dismissal.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Raja explained how the new regime at PCB has put the team under pressure with a change in captaincy on their cards.

Raja said:

"Anyways you have put the team under pressure because you told Babar Azam that he is not capable of captaincy. Maybe you would take him off from Test cricket and announce two captains for white-ball cricket. So three captains for three different formats."

He added:

"Babar has done an outstanding captaincy in white-ball. He led teams to the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup (finals). They won a historic bilateral series against Australia (in ODIs) in 20 years."

Shan Masood was named the vice-captain for the three ODIs against the Blackcaps in Shadab Khan's absence. However, the left-handed batter didn't feature in the playing XIs of the first two ODIs.

Ramiz Raja was of the opinion that wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan should have been appointed Babar's deputy if the selectors didn't want to play Masood.

He said:

"You put wicketkeeper Rizwan under pressure with slanted questions about his place in the side, which had an effect on his keeping. He deserved to be the vice-captain of the ODI team as Shadab was absent. You did not name him the vice-captain, instead made an individual a vice-captain who didn't play in the first two games.

"You name someone vice-captain or captain who will surely be in the playing XI. Had a lot of respect for Shan Masood but the wrong strategy was planned at the wrong moment. As a result, the whole team was shaken," added Ramiz Raja.

"The new people who have come have destroyed the calmness" - Ramiz Raja

Masood and Babar were dismissed for low scores of 0 and 4 respectively early in the innings. Haris Rauf failed to make an impact in his spell of 0/41 from seven overs. Mohammad Nawaz broke the partnership between Phillips and Santner with the removal of the latter, but had a poor outing with the bat.

Ramiz Raja accused the PCB management, which succeeded him at the end of 2022, of creating pressure among players with their position in the team and eventually forcing abysmal outcomes.

Raja said:

"So when the team is down you happen to make mistakes, you become selfish, you play for yourself, you aren't guaranteed a place in the team in the future.

"The new people who have come have destroyed the calmness. This is visible in the performance as there is no confidence as they think we will be out if we fail," added Ramiz Raja.

Pakistan are scheduled to host New Zealand once again in the April-May window for five T20Is and as many ODIs.

