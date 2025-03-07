"Maybe things could have been done differently" - Alyssa Healy slams Australia's decision to bat first in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal 

Australia women's team captain Alyssa Healy believes the Men in Yellow made a mistake by opting to bat first against India in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal at the Dubai International Stadium. Skipper Steve Smith had extended Team India captain Rohit Sharma's losing streak at the toss, and decided to bat first while naming two additional spin bowling options.

Australia struggled to stitch up momentum for a prolonged period as they stumbled their way to 264 all out in the first innings. While the inexperienced bowling attack gave it their all to take the game deep, it was no match for India's well-oiled batting outfit who finished the run chase in the penultimate over.

Australia excluded Spencer Johnson from the playing XI, and Matt Short was ruled out due to an injury that he sustained in the group stage. The makeshift spin bowling attack to assist frontline bowler Adam Zampa, comprising Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, and Cooper Connolly, were not effective under the lights compared to India's quartet.

Alyssa Healy opined that Australia's spin-heavy bowling unit would have fared better by bowling first. Furthermore, she noted how batting might have been better under the lights.

"I think at the time, looking at that surface, you're naturally going to go with that extra spinner. I was surprised that it was for Spencer Johnson (Sangha's inclusion), I thought maybe Ben Dwarshuis or someone like that may have missed out but knowing the skills he's got, he's quite valuable," Healy said on the WillowTalk podcast (via Yahoo Sports).

"But it's an interesting 11 when you win the toss and bat. I think more so if you're going to pick that 11 you're maybe going to have a bowl first in my opinion. And utilize the spin while you've got it because you know the ball is going to be harder to hang onto and the wicket's going to be a little bit easier to bat on as the night progresses. In hindsight, maybe things could have been done differently but in saying that you back the 11 you pick," she added.

Australia had made the bold choice to chase under similar circumstances during the 2023 ODI World Cup final. On that occasion, the spinners had played a key role in shutting down the middle overs and restricting India to 240.

"They rolled the dice with him at the top of the order" - Brad Haddin on Australia sending Connolly to open

Australia had multiple options to replace Matt Short at the top of the order for the semifinal. However, instead of using the backup opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, all-rounder Cooper Connolly was trusted for the role. His part-time left-arm spin certainly helped his case, but it was a ploy that backfired in the end.

The youngster struggled against Mohammed Shami and the new ball, and registered a forgettable nine-ball duck. He even dropped a rather straightforward catch to hand Rohit Sharma a lifeline in the early stages of the run chase.

"I'm not against the leg-spinner (Sangha) playing and I understand why they played Cooper Connolly because of his options with the ball. But they rolled the dice with him at the top of the order. I understand why they played him was because of the bowling but I probably would have played him at a different spot (in the batting order)," Former wicketkeeper Brad Haddin said (as per the aforementioned source).

Before the semi-final, Australia had a decent record at the Dubai International Stadium, losing only one in five ODI outings.

