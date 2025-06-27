"Maybe his wife could be number one" - Indian legend declares himself the biggest fan of Jasprit Bumrah after ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India international and spin legend, Ravichandran Ashwin declared himself the biggest fan of Jasprit Bumrah after the first Test against England. India are in England for a five-match series, and lost the first Test by five wickets at Headingley, Leeds.
Talking on his YouTube channel (via The Indian Express), Ashwin said he was the number one fan of Jasprit Bumrah. He funnily added that only Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan, could be in competition to be the ace pacer's number one fan.
“I really wish that we go that route (In giving Bumrah the same respect as Tendulkar and Kohli). I am still saying that as much as we do for Rohit Sharma, or Virat Kohli, or Sachin Tendulkar, we don’t do the same for Jassi. Definitely more than what a bowler usually has. He’s got a lot of respect. He’s got a lot of fans. A lot of people love him. I am his number one fan. Maybe his wife could be number one, competing for it. I am his number one fan,” he stated.
Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India in the first Test despite their defeat. He picked up five wickets in the first innings and was economical in the second even though he did not pick up a wicket.
Jasprit Bumrah may miss the second Test against England - Reports
Before the start of the series, it was made clear that Jasprit Bumrah will play only three out of the five Tests to manage his workload. As he already featured in the opening Test, he will play only two more out of the remaining four Tests.
According to another report from The Indian Express, Bumrah will most probably be rested for the second match. The second Test begins on Wednesday, July 2, at Edgbaston, Birmingham, after a week-long break.
With India having lost the first Test and 0-1 down, missing Bumrah in the second Test would be a huge setback.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news