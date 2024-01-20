"Maybe they will claim that he was retired hurt" - AB de Villiers opines on Rohit Sharma's controversial Super Over moment 

Former South African legendary cricketer AB de Villiers gave his opinion on whether Indian captain Rohit Sharma should have been allowed to bat in the second Super Over against Afghanistan in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

There has been a lot of debate around the decision, as the laws of the game suggest that a batter who has been dismissed in one Super Over cannot bat in another. The scorecard showed that Rohit was retired out in the first Super Over, so many felt that he shouldn't have been allowed to bat the second time around.

In a video on his YouTube channel, AB de Villiers said about Rohit's decision:

"Double Super Over unbelievable (smiles). You can't bat again if you're declared out in the first super over. I think maybe they will claim that he was retired hurt due to an injury and maybe it was a scoring mistake to show him out."

Rohit Sharma smashed his fifth T20I hundred (121* off 69) and helped his team post a mammoth 212-4. He also made crucial contributions in the Super Over to ensure that India took the series 3-0.

AB de Villiers praises Rinku Singh

At 22-4, Rohit needed a partner to rebuild the Indian innings, and Rinku Singh stood up to the challenge. He contributed 69 off 39 in an outstanding unbeaten partnership of 190.

AB de Villiers was highly impressed with the maturity and consistency the left-hander showed:

"It was just incredible. It is what IPL is all about, and that's what I am excited about SA20, platform for the youngsters and people we haven't heard about.

"Rinku is a fantastic player, a match-winner, and it is good to see him become consistent as well. You need to be a consistent player who is always trying to win games for your team."

Rinku Singh has shown impressive consistency in the difficult finisher's role in 15 T20Is. He has scored 356 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 176.23 and has been unbeaten seven times in 11 innings.

