T20 World Cup 2021: "Subject will shift from racism and inequality to should people be forced to take a knee" - Pommie Mbangwa outlines harsh downfall of Quinton de Kock's actions

Former Zimbabwe cricketer and broadcaster Pommie Mbangwa has had his say on the impact of Quinton de Kock's decision to not take the knee even after the gesture was made mandatory by Cricket South Africa. Mbangwa feels De Kock's reluctance to take the knee and his subsequent apology deviates from the world's perception regarding the fight against racism.

Full statement: Following a meeting with the Proteas team and management last night, the Board of CSA clarified its position and engaged with the issues raised by the players. They confirm CSA’s commitment to non-racism.Full statement: bit.ly/3vSvaxI Following a meeting with the Proteas team and management last night, the Board of CSA clarified its position and engaged with the issues raised by the players. They confirm CSA’s commitment to non-racism. Full statement: bit.ly/3vSvaxI https://t.co/S7hkt164AG

He noted that talks will now shift from racism to freedom of choice, despite the former being the more pressing issue at the moment. While speaking on Deep Dasgupta's YouTube channel, Mbangwa elaborated:

"What will happen unfortunately is that the subject will shift from racism and inequality to should people be forced to do x,y and z, take a knee or something. So, it shouldn't be about Quinton. The subject will become freedom of choice because of how it has played out, but that is not the subject. The topic is, as it stands, that the world is unfair systematically because there is this brash of racism."

I was torn between how do I feel as a black man and how do I do my job: Mbangwa

The former cricketer narrated the difficulty of processing his emotions and hunting around for information in a frenzied 15-20 minute phase at the start of the innings. Mbangwa added:

"My first reaction was I suppose surprise, not surprised that the issue exists but the fact that it kind of came to a head for the team then. I was torn between how do I feel as a black man and how do I do my job. I had to sit and shift through those thoughts for like 15-20 minutes. Was constantly going down the pitch and back up for information."

De Kock eventually posted an apology, providing an explanation behind his decision not to take the knee. The wicketkeeper-batter stated he will follow the directive issued by the South African Cricket Board to take the knee alongside his teammates in the remaining fixtures.

