MCA mandates Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer to take part in Mumbai T20 League 2025: Reports

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has made it compulsory for Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Shivam Dube, among other Indian players, to participate in the Mumbai T20 League. As per reports, all the Mumbai-based Indian players from have been instructed to play the league.

According to The Indian Express, the MCA has informed their national players, such as Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Prithvi Shaw, and Shardul Thakur, to participate in the tournament if they are not picked for the upcoming tour of England.

“All Mumbai’s Indian players have been informed that they have to play the T20 Mumbai League which will begin after the IPL. It’s mandatory, unless those, who have India commitment or injury issues they can skip," an MCA official said.

Every national player will be paid a fee of ₹15 lakh for appearance alone, apart from the money they will get from the tournament auction.

“Indian players will be paid 15 lakh separately by the association as a participation fee plus they will earn separately from the auction fees. We are working on the base price and other details,” the official added.

The third edition of the Mumbai T20 League will begin soon after the conclusion of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. It will be played from May 26 to June 5. Over 2800 local cricketers have reportedly registered for the league.

“The response to Season 3 of the T20 Mumbai League has been phenomenal. The fact that over 2800 players have registered speaks volumes about both the popularity of the league and the undying cricket passion of Mumbaikars. We are thrilled to see such enthusiastic participation and remain committed to nurturing the next generation of cricket stars,” MCA secretary Abhay Hadap said.

Two teams have been added, thus it will be an eight-team affair this time around.

MCA plans to make Rohit Sharma the face of Mumbai T20 League

The report also revealed that the MCA has decided to make star cricketer Rohit Sharma the 'Face of the League.' Rohit is India's ODI and Test captain. India are set to tour England for a five-match Test series soon after IPL 2025 ends.

It will be interesting to see if Rohit continues to be India's Test captain and whether he will be a part of the team in England. There have been several question marks and speculations over his place in the Test team after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 series debacle, where India lost 3-1.

Rohit Sharma is currently part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing IPL season, but has mostly been playing as an 'Impact Player' in the team.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

