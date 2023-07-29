MCC issues clarification over Steve Smith surviving close run-out call after confusion over Nitin Menon’s decision

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has issued a clarification over the Steve Smith incident on Day 2 of the Oval Test in which the batter was given not out by the third umpire Nitin Menon.

A run-out decision was referred upstairs after Smith attempted a near-suicidal second run. The TV umpire’s decision to give the benefit of the doubt to the batter led to a huge debate among critics as well as cricket fans on social media.

Smith was batting in his 40s when he decided to take on the arm of substitute fielder George Ealham. The batter was out of his crease when the stumps were broken. He even started walking back after watching the initial replays.

The Aussie, however, stopped as it later appeared that England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow might have dislodged one of the bails with his gloves before the ball was in his hand. By the time the other bail came off, Smith was in his crease.

While many believed that there was doubt over whether Bairstow had disturbed the bail before the ball was in his hand, MCC’s tweet confirmed that Menon was sure of the same and hence declared the Australian batter not out.

“Law 29.1 states: "The wicket is broken when at least one bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or one or more stumps is removed from the ground," MCC’s tweet said.

"Tom Smith's Cricket Umpiring and Scoring, MCC's Official Interpretation of the Laws of Cricket, adds: "For the purposes of dismissal – a bail has been removed at the moment that both ends of it leave their grooves," added a follow-up tweet.

Having survived the run-out appeal, Smith went on to score 71 off 123 balls, a defiant knock that featured six fours. He eventually fell to Chris Woakes in uncharacteristic fashion, top-edging a heave across the line.

Steve Smith reflects on surviving run-out

Speaking at the end of the second day’s play at The Oval, Smith opened up on the close run-out call that went in his favor. He admitted that initially he felt he was out and that’s why he started walking back.

The batter, however, went on to add:

"I saw the initial replay and saw the bail come up, and when I looked at it the second time looked like Jonny might have knocked the bail before the ball had come. Looked pretty close at that stage, if the ball had hit at the initial stage when the bail came then think I was well out of my ground."

Smith’s knock helped Australia recover from 185/7 in their first innings as they ended up posting 295.