[Watch] Boos in England as Steve Smith survives controversial run-out by sub-fielder 

Avoiding a repeat of Ricky Ponting's famous runout by a substitute fielder in the 2005 Ashes, Steve Smith survived one of the closest decisions in the fifth Test of the 2023 Ashes, courtesy of a brilliantly patient decision by third umpire Nitin Menon.

In the 78th over of Australia's innings, Smith tucked a ball to mid-wicket and went for a risky double. Sub-fielder George Ealham grabbed the ball and sent a brilliant throw to Jonny Bairstow.

The wicketkeeper mistakenly dislodged one bail before getting the ball in his hands, with Smith out of his crease. However, by the time he got the ball in his hand and dislodged the other bail (he had a very weak connection) Smith had just managed to cross the white line.

Steve Smith was halfway on his way to the pavilion after seeing the initial clips from the incident as the English players celebrated. But the batter was called back and the play resumed amid boos from the crowd at the Oval.

The rule is very simple: a batter can't be out if the bail is dislodged by a fielder without being in contact with the ball. If the fielder has dislodged one bail like that, they have to put out the other before the batter reaches the crease to affect the run-out. If both bails are out, one of the stumps has to be removed.

While Menon has been under pressure in this Ashes and not at his best, this is a decision he can be proud of.

Steve Smith's almost-run-out rekindles memory of Ricky Ponting's 2005 dismissal

Nasser Hussain, as he has done before, was quick to remind his co-commentator Ponting about how he was runout by Garry Pratt in the fourth Test of the 2005 Ashes. Following on, Australia were 104 runs behind when Ponting responded to a call for a single by his partner Damien Martyn and was caught short.

Ponting was out for 48 and gave a mouthful to the English players, head coach Duncan Fletcher and even lodged an official complaint with the match referee. He was apparently angry with England using one of the best fielders in the country (but not good enough skill-wise to be anywhere near the squad) to rest their pacers during the Test.

Australia lost the match and England won the famous series.