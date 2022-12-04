Create

"McCullum has to be the bravest man on the planet" - Fans stunned by England's decision to declare with 4 sessions remaining in the 1st Test

By Gokul Nair
Modified Dec 04, 2022 04:54 PM IST
England bowlers have a shot at coasting their team to win with enough overs to claim 10 wickets

England shockingly opted to declare with a 343-run lead on Day 4 of the first Test against Pakistan on Sunday, December 4.

The timing of the declaration comes across as puzzling in the least given the flat nature of the wicket as well as the fact that four sessions remain in the contest.

After posting 657 runs and bowling out Pakistan for 579, England only chose to bat 35.5 overs in their second innings, accumulating 264/7, thereby setting a 343-run target for the hosts.

Brendon McCullum's team lost Ben Duckett to a first-ball duck, but that did not deter their spirits by any means. Zak Crawley notched a quickfire half-century, while Joe Root scored 73 runs off 69 deliveries.

Harry Brook cranked up the scoring from his end as well with an entertaining knock. He missed out on scoring hundreds in both innings but ended up as England's top-scorer in the second essay with 87 runs off 65 deliveries.

The second session of the day ended with Naseem Shah claiming Brook's wicket, leading to England choosing to declare their innings.

The prospect of chasing 343 runs in four sessions poses a tantalizing prospect for Pakistan on a good batting surface.

The Twitterati proceeded to dissect the brave call taken by England to declare the innings at a crucial stage of the Test. Here are some of the reactions:

Very very Bold decision by England to declare while 4 session are left in game on flat pitch . They are here to win . Not to just play a match ... That's why whole world is following their style of circket....#PAKvsEng
You have got to love this England team, ballsy decision by Baz and Stokes to declare and force a result #PAKvENG
There is just a slight difference between bravery and stupidity and it depends upon the end result for England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #EngvsPak #declare #BenStokes
England declare! 343 in 4 sessions. Mccullum has to be the bravest man on the planet.
Dead Pitch Game Alive, Brave Decision by @benstokes38 as England declare at tea. 343 is the target for Pakistan.
It's so so brave of #England to declare at this point; it's certainly a #Pakistan's match to win or lose!Hardly a draw on the cards!#ENGvPAK #Eng #PakvsEng2022
Why tf did England declare? Insane or what? #PAKvsEng
It's too early to declare, England seems overconfident and underestimating Pakistani batting lineup.#ENGvPAK
Stupid decision by England to declare. There is a difference in bravery and foolishness. Pakistan will chase it within 3 sessions.#PAKvsEng
Brilliant decision by England to declare. Opportunity for @TheRealPCB to go for the chase and get their amazing fans behind them. This could now be a thriller! Great for the game #ENGvPAK
Only England can declare from this position where opposition got complete chance to chase it. Don't know England will win it or not but they won the hearts and set the prime example.#PAKvENG
Very brave of @benstokes38 to declare here. Bazball is truely exciting. England cricket has just made a match out of this dead pitch.#ENGvPAK
Win or lose you have to admire this approach from England. Not many teams (Pakistan or otherwise) would declare so early in these conditions in the first Test of an away series.So many games over the years where teams bat until lunch on day 5 and beyond. Anyway let's get 343 👍
Brave call from England to declare. Joe Root already conveyed their intentions the other day, they are not going to play for a draw. You love to see this. #ENGvPAK
You need balls to declare this match on this pitch. England have balls.
Pakistan need 343 to win in four sessions as England declare.(FWIW, we won't get four sessions, with two set to be significantly curtailed by bad light) #PakvsEng

England have made a promising start with the ball following the declaration

Ollie Robinson and Ben Stokes shared the new ball for the visitors in a bid to claim early wickets and derail Pakistan's attempt to chase down the target.

England, beginning strong with their short-ball tactics from around the wicket, claimed an early wicket in the form of Abdullah Shafique, who went for a pull shot, only to find Harry Brook in the deep.

To worsen their start, Azhar Ali walked off the field after sustaining an injury to his wrist. Skipper Babar Azam has also departed after scoring just four runs.

The Men in Green are currently placed at 26-2 in the seventh over with Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel at the crease. England's new-ball duo are still going strong across both ends, and so far, the ploy to declare early has paid dividends.

Will Ben Stokes' decision to declare early give them a win over Pakistan in the first Test? Let us know what you think.

