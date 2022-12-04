England shockingly opted to declare with a 343-run lead on Day 4 of the first Test against Pakistan on Sunday, December 4.
The timing of the declaration comes across as puzzling in the least given the flat nature of the wicket as well as the fact that four sessions remain in the contest.
After posting 657 runs and bowling out Pakistan for 579, England only chose to bat 35.5 overs in their second innings, accumulating 264/7, thereby setting a 343-run target for the hosts.
Brendon McCullum's team lost Ben Duckett to a first-ball duck, but that did not deter their spirits by any means. Zak Crawley notched a quickfire half-century, while Joe Root scored 73 runs off 69 deliveries.
Harry Brook cranked up the scoring from his end as well with an entertaining knock. He missed out on scoring hundreds in both innings but ended up as England's top-scorer in the second essay with 87 runs off 65 deliveries.
The second session of the day ended with Naseem Shah claiming Brook's wicket, leading to England choosing to declare their innings.
The prospect of chasing 343 runs in four sessions poses a tantalizing prospect for Pakistan on a good batting surface.
The Twitterati proceeded to dissect the brave call taken by England to declare the innings at a crucial stage of the Test. Here are some of the reactions:
England have made a promising start with the ball following the declaration
Ollie Robinson and Ben Stokes shared the new ball for the visitors in a bid to claim early wickets and derail Pakistan's attempt to chase down the target.
England, beginning strong with their short-ball tactics from around the wicket, claimed an early wicket in the form of Abdullah Shafique, who went for a pull shot, only to find Harry Brook in the deep.
To worsen their start, Azhar Ali walked off the field after sustaining an injury to his wrist. Skipper Babar Azam has also departed after scoring just four runs.
The Men in Green are currently placed at 26-2 in the seventh over with Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel at the crease. England's new-ball duo are still going strong across both ends, and so far, the ploy to declare early has paid dividends.
Will Ben Stokes' decision to declare early give them a win over Pakistan in the first Test? Let us know what you think.
Get India vs Bangladesh live score and follow Sportskeeda for the Latest Cricket News on IND vs BAN