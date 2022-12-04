England shockingly opted to declare with a 343-run lead on Day 4 of the first Test against Pakistan on Sunday, December 4.

The timing of the declaration comes across as puzzling in the least given the flat nature of the wicket as well as the fact that four sessions remain in the contest.

After posting 657 runs and bowling out Pakistan for 579, England only chose to bat 35.5 overs in their second innings, accumulating 264/7, thereby setting a 343-run target for the hosts.

Brendon McCullum's team lost Ben Duckett to a first-ball duck, but that did not deter their spirits by any means. Zak Crawley notched a quickfire half-century, while Joe Root scored 73 runs off 69 deliveries.

Harry Brook cranked up the scoring from his end as well with an entertaining knock. He missed out on scoring hundreds in both innings but ended up as England's top-scorer in the second essay with 87 runs off 65 deliveries.

The second session of the day ended with Naseem Shah claiming Brook's wicket, leading to England choosing to declare their innings.

The prospect of chasing 343 runs in four sessions poses a tantalizing prospect for Pakistan on a good batting surface.

The Twitterati proceeded to dissect the brave call taken by England to declare the innings at a crucial stage of the Test. Here are some of the reactions:

Circindi @circindi_

#PAKvsEng Very very Bold decision by England to declare while 4 session are left in game on flat pitch . They are here to win . Not to just play a match ... That's why whole world is following their style of circket.... Very very Bold decision by England to declare while 4 session are left in game on flat pitch . They are here to win . Not to just play a match ... That's why whole world is following their style of circket....#PAKvsEng

Sheby K 🇵🇸 @Sheby_K You have got to love this England team, ballsy decision by Baz and Stokes to declare and force a result #PAKvENG You have got to love this England team, ballsy decision by Baz and Stokes to declare and force a result #PAKvENG

Shehroz Sohail Naik @Sherrynaik #declare #BenStokes There is just a slight difference between bravery and stupidity and it depends upon the end result for England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #EngvsPak There is just a slight difference between bravery and stupidity and it depends upon the end result for England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #EngvsPak #declare #BenStokes

Farhan 🇵🇰💫 @_farhan_here England declare! 343 in 4 sessions. Mccullum has to be the bravest man on the planet. England declare! 343 in 4 sessions. Mccullum has to be the bravest man on the planet.

Manoj Khandekar @manojkhandekar Dead Pitch Game Alive, Brave Decision by @benstokes38 as England declare at tea. 343 is the target for Pakistan. Dead Pitch Game Alive, Brave Decision by @benstokes38 as England declare at tea. 343 is the target for Pakistan.

Indoosan @Indooshan



Hardly a draw on the cards!



#ENGvPAK #Eng #PakvsEng2022 It's so so brave of #Eng land to declare at this point; it's certainly a #Pakistan 's match to win or lose!Hardly a draw on the cards! It's so so brave of #England to declare at this point; it's certainly a #Pakistan's match to win or lose!Hardly a draw on the cards!#ENGvPAK #Eng #PakvsEng2022

Tinduuuuuuu @thattcricketguy

#PAKvsEng Why tf did England declare? Insane or what? Why tf did England declare? Insane or what? #PAKvsEng

𝑳𝒂𝒊𝒃𝒂_𝒌𝒉𝒂𝒏🦋 @Layba_khaan

#ENGvPAK It's too early to declare, England seems overconfident and underestimating Pakistani batting lineup. It's too early to declare, England seems overconfident and underestimating Pakistani batting lineup.#ENGvPAK

Naman Thakur @NaMAn01724075

#PAKvsEng Stupid decision by England to declare. There is a difference in bravery and foolishness. Pakistan will chase it within 3 sessions. Stupid decision by England to declare. There is a difference in bravery and foolishness. Pakistan will chase it within 3 sessions.#PAKvsEng

Clive Peedell @cpeedell Brilliant decision by England to declare. Opportunity for @TheRealPCB to go for the chase and get their amazing fans behind them. This could now be a thriller! Great for the game #ENGvPAK Brilliant decision by England to declare. Opportunity for @TheRealPCB to go for the chase and get their amazing fans behind them. This could now be a thriller! Great for the game #ENGvPAK

Ahmer Najeeb Satti @AhmerNajeeb



#PAKvENG Only England can declare from this position where opposition got complete chance to chase it. Don't know England will win it or not but they won the hearts and set the prime example. Only England can declare from this position where opposition got complete chance to chase it. Don't know England will win it or not but they won the hearts and set the prime example.#PAKvENG

Harsh Mohan Dabiyan 🇮🇳 @the_dabiyan

#ENGvPAK Very brave of @benstokes38 to declare here. Bazball is truely exciting. England cricket has just made a match out of this dead pitch. Very brave of @benstokes38 to declare here. Bazball is truely exciting. England cricket has just made a match out of this dead pitch.#ENGvPAK

Akbar Choudhry @Dr_A_Choudhry



So many games over the years where teams bat until lunch on day 5 and beyond. Anyway let's get 343 Win or lose you have to admire this approach from England. Not many teams (Pakistan or otherwise) would declare so early in these conditions in the first Test of an away series.So many games over the years where teams bat until lunch on day 5 and beyond. Anyway let's get 343 Win or lose you have to admire this approach from England. Not many teams (Pakistan or otherwise) would declare so early in these conditions in the first Test of an away series.So many games over the years where teams bat until lunch on day 5 and beyond. Anyway let's get 343 👍

Sanchit @sanchitd43 Brave call from England to declare. Joe Root already conveyed their intentions the other day, they are not going to play for a draw. You love to see this. #ENGvPAK Brave call from England to declare. Joe Root already conveyed their intentions the other day, they are not going to play for a draw. You love to see this. #ENGvPAK

bos juttler @shairlockholmed You need balls to declare this match on this pitch. England have balls. You need balls to declare this match on this pitch. England have balls.

Danyal Rasool @Danny61000

(FWIW, we won't get four sessions, with two set to be significantly curtailed by bad light) Pakistan need 343 to win in four sessions as England declare.(FWIW, we won't get four sessions, with two set to be significantly curtailed by bad light) #PakvsEng Pakistan need 343 to win in four sessions as England declare.(FWIW, we won't get four sessions, with two set to be significantly curtailed by bad light) #PakvsEng

England have made a promising start with the ball following the declaration

Ollie Robinson and Ben Stokes shared the new ball for the visitors in a bid to claim early wickets and derail Pakistan's attempt to chase down the target.

England, beginning strong with their short-ball tactics from around the wicket, claimed an early wicket in the form of Abdullah Shafique, who went for a pull shot, only to find Harry Brook in the deep.

To worsen their start, Azhar Ali walked off the field after sustaining an injury to his wrist. Skipper Babar Azam has also departed after scoring just four runs.

The Men in Green are currently placed at 26-2 in the seventh over with Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel at the crease. England's new-ball duo are still going strong across both ends, and so far, the ploy to declare early has paid dividends.

Will Ben Stokes' decision to declare early give them a win over Pakistan in the first Test? Let us know what you think.

Get India vs Bangladesh live score and follow Sportskeeda for the Latest Cricket News on IND vs BAN

Poll : 0 votes