"Me and GG bhai had a discussion" - Shubman Gill opens up on his much debated batting position ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Team India captain Shubman Gill has asserted that he is fully prepared to bat at No. 4 in the Test series against England, which begins at Headingley in Leeds on Friday, June 20. The batter revealed that he had a discussion with head coach Gautam Gambhir over the same following which both agreed that he should bat at the No. 4 position.

The two-down position in India's Test team was earlier occupied by Virat Kohli. However, the veteran batter announced his retirement from the red-ball format last month. There has been plenty of debate over who should take over the crucial No. 4 slot in the Test team. The Indian management has finally zeroed in on Gill.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the opening Test against England in Leeds, the new Indian captain confirmed that the decision was a unanimous one.

"After Virat bhai retired [from Test cricket], me and GG [Gautam Gambhir] bhai had a discussion about it. We were both clear. He wanted me to bat at No. 4 and I also wanted to bat at that number," Gill said.

While Gill's batting position is confirmed, India haven't decided on their final team combination for Leeds yet. Asked about the playing XI, he said that a call would be taken after a final look at the pitch. The Indian skipper commented:

"We were actually waiting. The summer has been a little bit different to the other English summers. It’s been a little bit dry, so I was just waiting to see the wicket one last time to see the final combination and decide on it."

With Rohit Sharma also having retired from Test cricket, there is a possibility that young batter Sai Sudharsan could be handed a Test debut in Leeds on Friday.

"There might be a case where we would only be going with six pure batters" - Shubman Gill

India's team combination in overseas Tests has been a matter of huge debate in recent years. Due to a struggling batting order, there have been instances where India have given cushion to the batters, weakening the bowling in the process. Gill, however, made it clear that they would not compromise on the bowling in England. Speaking about possible team combinations, he commented:

"You can’t win a Test match without taking 20 wickets no matter how many runs you score. That has been one of our key discussion points - how we are going to take 20 wickets and there might be a case where we would only be going with six pure batters and you would see a bowling all-rounder and three to four premier fast bowlers."

India are likely to go in with either Shardul Thakur or Nitish Kumar Reddy as one of their all-rounders. It remains to be seen who gets the nod between Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in the spin department.

