"Means a lot" - Temba Bavuma's massive statement on his Black African heritage after 2025 WTC final win

South African Test captain Temba Bavuma made a massive statement about his Black African heritage after the historic World Test Championship (WTC) final victory over Australia at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Bavuma commented that it means a lot to be recognized as more than just a Black African cricketer.

The 35-year-old ushered the Proteas to their first ICC title in 27 years as they beat Australia by five wickets at the iconic venue on Saturday. Chasing 282, South Africa came only 69 runs adrift of victory on day four and lost Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs, but got the job done.

At the post-game presser, the 35-year-old said all the disappointments and sacrifices feel worth it after winning the mace. He said, as quoted by India Today:

"It hasn’t been easy. It’s not easy being the captain of South Africa. And all the sacrifices, all the disappointments — in that moment, it really felt worth it. When you're going through it all, giving up is always an option. It’s always there, at the back of your mind. But something pushes you on. And for me, it was that moment there.

"To be recognised as more than just the Black African cricketer — to be seen as someone who’s done something the country has wanted — that means a lot. That’s something I’ll definitely walk around with, with my chest out."

The right-handed batter scored a gritty 39 in the first innings. He followed it up with another defiant knock of 66, stitching a partnership of 147 with Aiden Markram. By the time Bavuma was dismissed, South Africa still needed 65 runs for victory.

"Hopefully, this is the start of those trophies for the team" - Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Cape Town-born cricketer went on to claim that he expects coach Shukri Conrad to take the Proteas' white-ball side to ICC trophies too, adding:

"I think it'll be massive. I mean, that tournament, we're definitely setting our sights on doing special things in that tournament. There is still a way to go until then. Shukri (Conrad) obviously comes in now as the white-ball coach, so we'll see what plans that he has, who his personnel will be. But yeah, hopefully this is the start of those trophies for the team."

South Africa are yet to win a 50-over and T20 World Cup.

