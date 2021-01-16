Medical team working hard to get Navdeep Saini fit for the second innings: Sources

The Indian medical team faces a race against time to get injured fast bowler Navdeep Saini fit for the second innings in Brisbane.

According to a source speaking to ANI, the medical team are doing all they can to treat Navdeep Saini's groin injury to help him take the field during Australia's second essay.

“The medical team is working on Saini. He has a groin injury, but they are trying their best to ensure that he can take the field in the second innings”

Navdeep Saini has complained of pain in his groin. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/NXinlnZ9W5 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2021

Navdeep Saini got injured on Day 1 of the Brisbane Test. The fast bowler bowled just 7.5 overs in the 1st innings before hobbling off the field. Navdeep Saini tried to return later on but made his way back to the dressing room after failing to recover from the knock.

UPDATE - Navdeep Saini has now gone for scans.#AUSvIND https://t.co/pN01PVnFfx — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2021

The BCCI took to social media to provide an update on Navdeep Saini’s injury. The board first revealed that Navdeep Saini was being monitored by the medical team after complaining of pain in his groin. A second update by the BCCI confirmed that the fast bowler went for scans later in the day.

Navdeep Saini’s return could be huge for India

Navdeep Saini had a solid Test debut in Sydney.

Navdeep Saini’s availability for the 2nd innings could be a big boost for India. With his height and extra pace, Saini was touted to shine on a bouncy Gabba wicket. But Navdeep Saini’s untimely injury prevented him from doing so, as India’s woeful luck with injuries continued.

Navdeep Saini’s return will also help take the workload off the other pacers. Australia made the visitors toil hard in the 1st innings as they batted for 115 overs. All the Indian pacers were put through the paces, and they will welcome Saini’s potential return. Mohammed Siraj bowled 28 overs, while T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur bowled 24 each in a long first innings for the visitors.