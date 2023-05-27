Meg Lanning to miss 2023 Ashes series due to medical reasons, Alyssa Healy to lead Australia

Australian captain Meg Lanning will miss the upcoming women's Ashes series due to medical reasons and will remain at home for treatment. Keeper-batter Alyssa Healy will stand in for the middle-order batter as captain.

According to Cricket Australia, Lanning won't be directly replaced, as players from the A squad, which is also touring England in June and July, will be called upon if required. The 31-year-old will skip the Ashes series on the board's advice due to an issue that requires management from home.

CA's Head of Performance Shawn Flegler said that Lanning will be sorely missed but understands the need to look after her health first. He said (as quoted by cricket.com.au):

"It’s an unfortunate setback for Meg, and she’s obviously disappointed to have been ruled out of the Ashes. It’s a significant series for the team, and she’ll be missed, but she understands the need to put her health first.

"Meg will remain at home where she will continue to work with medical staff with the aim to return to playing as soon as possible. We ask that Meg’s privacy is respected at this time."

This is also Lanning's second absence in 12 months after taking a six-month sabbatical for personal reasons just days after clinching gold for Australia in the Commonwealth Games in August. However, she led the Women in Yellow to another T20 World Cup win after returning to the fold.

Australia's squad for the Ashes

Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

The series begins on June 22 with a one-off Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. While Healy will captain the visitors, Tahila McGrath will stand as the deputy. Under Lanning, the Aussies drew the one-off Test in 2022, won the three-game T20I series 1-0 and crushed England 3-0 in ODIs.

