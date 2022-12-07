All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz showcased exemplary batsmanship to steady the ship for Bangladesh after a shaky start in the second ODI of their series against India on Wednesday, December 7.
Bangladesh were reeling at 69/6 at one stage. Mehidy Hasan came to the rescue along with Mahmudullah as the two batters stitched together a fabulous 148-run partnership for the seventh wicket.
While Mahmudullah departed after scoring 77 runs, Mehidy Hasan took the Men in Blue bowlers to the cleaners in the death overs, helping his team finish 271/7 in 50 overs. The swashbuckler slammed his maiden ODI century, remaining unbeaten on 100 from 83 balls.
It is worth mentioning that he became the second batter to score a ton while batting at No. 8 in ODI cricket. A number of fans lauded the player for his awe-inspiring show with the bat.
Notably, Mehidy Hasan was one of the key architects of Bangladesh's thrilling one-wicket victory in the series opener. The swashbuckler, with an unbeaten 38-run knock, helped his team eke out a narrow victory in the encounter.
India lose openers Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan early in the run chase against Bangladesh
Team India captain Rohit Sharma did not come out to open the innings in the second ODI. The Men in Blue skipper had to walk off the field after injuring his finger while attempting to take a catch.
The visitors did not have an ideal start to the run chase, losing both Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan early. While Kohli was dismissed by Ebadot Gossain on five, Dhawal fell to Mustafizur Rahman after scoring just eight runs.
The ongoing contest is of utmost importance for Rohit Sharma and Co. as they look to stay afloat in the three-match series.
India's middle order will have to come up with an inspired show after their top-order big guns failed to make a significant impact.
