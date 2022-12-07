All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz showcased exemplary batsmanship to steady the ship for Bangladesh after a shaky start in the second ODI of their series against India on Wednesday, December 7.

Bangladesh were reeling at 69/6 at one stage. Mehidy Hasan came to the rescue along with Mahmudullah as the two batters stitched together a fabulous 148-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

While Mahmudullah departed after scoring 77 runs, Mehidy Hasan took the Men in Blue bowlers to the cleaners in the death overs, helping his team finish 271/7 in 50 overs. The swashbuckler slammed his maiden ODI century, remaining unbeaten on 100 from 83 balls.

It is worth mentioning that he became the second batter to score a ton while batting at No. 8 in ODI cricket. A number of fans lauded the player for his awe-inspiring show with the bat.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Sreekar @sreek09 Mehidy Hasan is different gravy 🫡! Mehidy Hasan is different gravy 🫡!

NC @NurMhmd56 @ICC Ye mehdy hassan achanak se yuvraj singh kaisay ban gaya @ICC Ye mehdy hassan achanak se yuvraj singh kaisay ban gaya

Ramiz @Ramiz_Hasan

Match winning performance in first game and now a 100 in this game.

Wow, what a series Mehidy Hasan Miraz is having.Match winning performance in first game and now a 100 in this game. Wow, what a series Mehidy Hasan Miraz is having.Match winning performance in first game and now a 100 in this game.👏👏👏

Hassan Bilal @hbstats22



100* - Mehidy Hasan (Today)

100* - Simi Singh

95* - Sam Curran

95* - Chris Woakes

92 - Coulter-nile



#INDvsBAN

#odis Highest ODI Score at No.8100* - Mehidy Hasan (Today)100* - Simi Singh95* - Sam Curran95* - Chris Woakes92 - Coulter-nile Highest ODI Score at No.8100* - Mehidy Hasan (Today)100* - Simi Singh95* - Sam Curran95* - Chris Woakes92 - Coulter-nile#INDvsBAN#odis

Awais. @Awais_Ahmed__ Mehidy Hasan is the new champion. These performances will give a major boost to his confidence. #BANvIND Mehidy Hasan is the new champion. These performances will give a major boost to his confidence. #BANvIND

Vivek Raju @vivekraju93 Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a bonafide star Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a bonafide star

Fortune Barishal @readulislamram1

Whaaaaat a knock!

off just 83 balls



Our Man

Our Hero



#BANvIND Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Remember the name!Whaaaaat a knock!off just 83 ballsOur ManOur Hero Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Remember the name! 👏 Whaaaaat a knock!🔥💯 off just 83 balls Our Man⚡Our Hero🙌#BANvIND https://t.co/auxkGNsGPv

Mustafa Moudi @Mustafamoudi Faced 122 balls in the Series so far and yet unbeaten. Indian bowlers are yet to find a trick to get Mehidy Miraz out. He has been simply outstanding !! #BANvIND Faced 122 balls in the Series so far and yet unbeaten. Indian bowlers are yet to find a trick to get Mehidy Miraz out. He has been simply outstanding !! #BANvIND

Anita Kothari @AnitaKotharie @shadab_chouhan1 @SupriyaShrinate "Inning played by Mehdy would be remember in cricket history and one of the top played inning in Odi game" @shadab_chouhan1 @SupriyaShrinate "Inning played by Mehdy would be remember in cricket history and one of the top played inning in Odi game"

Pakistan_Cric @pak_cricketX Mehidy Hasan owns indian bowlers Mehidy Hasan owns indian bowlers

Trivedi @Tri_man79



Mehidy will be the chief destroyer.



None of ICC @ICC



Mehidy Hasan Miraz brings up his maiden ODI century to help Bangladesh to a competitive total



| Scorecard bit.ly/3Y2x6l7 WHAT. A. KNOCKMehidy Hasan Miraz brings up his maiden ODI century to help Bangladesh to a competitive total #BANvIND | Scorecard WHAT. A. KNOCK 🔥 Mehidy Hasan Miraz brings up his maiden ODI century to help Bangladesh to a competitive total 💪#BANvIND | Scorecard 👉 bit.ly/3Y2x6l7 https://t.co/rYHU4n5iJr I won't be surprised if this Team @BCCI loses Bangladesh series 3-0.Mehidy will be the chief destroyer.None of @BCCI bowlers know how to ball him. Those who were equipped are not selected & may never get a chance to play again. twitter.com/ICC/status/160… I won't be surprised if this Team @BCCI loses Bangladesh series 3-0.Mehidy will be the chief destroyer.None of @BCCI bowlers know how to ball him. Those who were equipped are not selected & may never get a chance to play again. twitter.com/ICC/status/160…

Notably, Mehidy Hasan was one of the key architects of Bangladesh's thrilling one-wicket victory in the series opener. The swashbuckler, with an unbeaten 38-run knock, helped his team eke out a narrow victory in the encounter.

India lose openers Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan early in the run chase against Bangladesh

Team India captain Rohit Sharma did not come out to open the innings in the second ODI. The Men in Blue skipper had to walk off the field after injuring his finger while attempting to take a catch.

The visitors did not have an ideal start to the run chase, losing both Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan early. While Kohli was dismissed by Ebadot Gossain on five, Dhawal fell to Mustafizur Rahman after scoring just eight runs.

The ongoing contest is of utmost importance for Rohit Sharma and Co. as they look to stay afloat in the three-match series.

India's middle order will have to come up with an inspired show after their top-order big guns failed to make a significant impact.

