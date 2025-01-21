“Mein Mumbai aa sakta hu?” - Sanju Samson sings old classic with Team India batting coach ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is [Watch]

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson took to social media on Monday, January 20, to share a video of himself singing the popular song "Pehla Nasha" alongside batting coach Abhishek Nayar. While the duo showcased their singing skills, India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav responded with a hilarious comment.

Sanju captioned the video:

“Nothing is impossible!! Njan Paadi. Mein Mumbai aa sakta hu?”

Suryakumar was quick to react in the comments section, writing:

“Aap Mumbai aa rahe hai lekin Chennai, Rajkot, Pune audition ke baad.”

Suryakumar Yadav posts a hilarious comment on Sanju Samson's latest post (Image via Instagram-@imsanjusamson)

The Indian men's cricket team are currently in Kolkata, where they will play England in the first match of the five-game T20I series on Wednesday, January 22.

The second match will be played in Chennai on January 25, followed by the third match in Rajkot on January 28. Pune will host the fourth T20I on January 31, with the final game scheduled for February 2 in Mumbai.

India and England have faced off in 24 T20I games so far

As the much-anticipated series begins in less than 48 hours, India and England have faced off 24 times in T20I cricket. The Men in Blue have won 13 of these encounters, while England has claimed victory in 11.

The last meeting between the two teams occurred in the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final. Batting first, India posted 171, thanks to solid contributions from Rohit Sharma (57) and Suryakumar Yadav (47).

In response, England were bowled out for 103, losing by 68 runs. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel each took three wickets. India went on to defeat South Africa in the final, securing their second T20 World Cup title.

India’s squad for the five-game T20I series against England: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, and Dhruv Jurel (wk).

