Melbourne Renegades receive a boost, Shaun Marsh returns for the clash against Brisbane Heat

Melbourne Renegades star Shaun Marsh is expected to return to the side after missing the last two BBL games. The left-handed batsman was in Perth for his third child's birth and had missed the previous two games.

Shaun Marsh is now set to be available for the clash against the Brisbane Heat. In Marsh's absence, the Melbourne Renegades were able to end their seven-game losing streak as they got the better of Adelaide Strikers in their last encounter.

Marsh is back + a young batter on the rise joins the group - https://t.co/mEO2glCtJv



Plenty of talking points in our squad to take on the Heat in Canberra.#Squad | #GETONRED pic.twitter.com/SpLoRsLJZS — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) January 13, 2021

Coach Michael Klinger will be glad that an experienced player like Shaun Marsh is back in his setup as Mohammad Nabi recently departed to play for Afghanistan in an ODI series against Ireland. The Renegades are still going to be without Rilee Roussouw, who has missed the last two games because of a hamstring injury. The South African is now eyeing a return in Sunday's clash against the Melbourne Stars.

Shaun Marsh's season so far in the BBL

The Melbourne Renegades might have struggled to get going this season, but Shaun Marsh has done well at an individual level. The southpaw is currently the leading run-scorer of his side even after missing the last two games. He is ninth on the list of top run-getters in this season's BBL.

The 37-year-old has scored 247 runs at an average of 35.28 with a strike rate of 137.2. Shaun Marsh has managed to score three fifties in seven games this season, including a best of 87 which came in a losing cause against the Sydney Thunder.

Recently, Shaun Marsh was in contention to return to the Australian Test team after injuries to David Warner and Will Pucovski at the start of the series against India. However, he was ignored as Australia entrusted Joe Burns and Matthew Wade to open the innings in the first two Tests.

The Melbourne Renegades batsman indicated that he has accepted his fate and wasn't really expecting to feature in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Advertisement

"There was a few funny videos (about a potential recall) getting thrown around, I got a few from a few of my mates from back home. I'm 37 now and haven't played for a few years, in Test cricket. I wasn't expecting a phone call, and I'm pretty comfortable with where I'm at in trying to play well for the (Melbourne) Renegades (in the BBL)," said Marsh.