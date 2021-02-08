Meme Thread | India vs England: Situation till Day 3 explained in Memes

England had a great start to the India series after the visiting team scored a mammoth 578, making the Indian bowlers toil hard on a flat pitch for more than 190 overs. India was high on confidence after their historic win in Australia just a few weeks back and was looking to dominate England in the friendly home conditions. However, it didn't happen.
Here we make an attempt to explain the situation of the first test between India and England until Day 3 with the help of Memes.
Day 1
- Indian team was high on confidence after the win against Australia down under:
- Indian team under home conditions is expected to dominate:
- What the Chepauk curator promised to the BCCI was a sporting wicket that would aid all departments:
- However, Indian bowlers after looking at the pitch:
Advertisement
- England openers give the team a great start without taking any unnecessary risks:
- Body language of Indian fielders as England piled on the runs:
- Joe Root to Indian bowlers after scoring a century:
Advertisement
Day 2
- Root completes his double century:
- Indian bowlers after two days in the field:
- Indian fans waiting for a wicket to fall:
Advertisement
- After seeing all bowlers struggle, Rohit Sharma asking Kohli permission to bowl:
Day 3
- England finally all-out for 578 in the first innings:
- Indian Innings starts. Rohit Sharma gets out cheaply: