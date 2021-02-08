Meme Thread | India vs England: Situation till Day 3 explained in Memes

England had a great start to the India series after the visiting team scored a mammoth 578, making the Indian bowlers toil hard on a flat pitch for more than 190 overs. India was high on confidence after their historic win in Australia just a few weeks back and was looking to dominate England in the friendly home conditions. However, it didn't happen.

Here we make an attempt to explain the situation of the first test between India and England until Day 3 with the help of Memes.

Day 1

Indian team was high on confidence after the win against Australia down under:

Indian team under home conditions is expected to dominate:

Indian team at home to visiting teams

What the Chepauk curator promised to the BCCI was a sporting wicket that would aid all departments:

Curator to BCCI: I will arrange a sporting track.

However, Indian bowlers after looking at the pitch:

England openers give the team a great start without taking any unnecessary risks:

Body language of Indian fielders as England piled on the runs:

Joe Root to Indian bowlers after scoring a century:

Root: I have just started. There is more to come.

Day 2

Root completes his double century:

Indian Bowlers

Indian bowlers after two days in the field:

Indian bowlers: We are tired

Indian fans waiting for a wicket to fall:

After seeing all bowlers struggle, Rohit Sharma asking Kohli permission to bowl:

Rohit to Kohli: Even I want to bowl

Day 3

England finally all-out for 578 in the first innings:

Indian bowlers to Wickets Rohit Sharma: I have talent. But not in mood today.

Indian Innings starts. Rohit Sharma gets out cheaply: