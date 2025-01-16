“Mentally and emotionally it was very challenging” - Karun Nair opens up about his 'toughest' phase

India and Vidarbha batter Karun Nair has been in scintillating form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. After losing his place in the Karnataka team in 2022, Karun moved his base to Vidarbha in search of more opportunities.

The right-hander has performed magnificently in the ongoing 50-over domestic competition, and is also the leading run-scorer with 664 runs from just six innings so far. He is also captaining Vidarbha, who are currently playing their Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final against Maharashtra.

In a video released by BCCI Domestic on X (formerly Twitter), Karun Nair opened up about the time he lost his place in the Karnataka team. The batter also spoke about how challenging it was and the lessons he learnt from that phase.

"The toughest time for me was the end of 2022 when I lost my place in the Karnataka side. Mentally and emotionally it was very challenging. It took me few months to think about it and think what I should do going forward. Those few months really taught me an invaluable lesson to respect each day as a new one and respect each innings as a new innings, to got out there and make sure I give it my all and make sure I score as many runs as I can every innings," he said.

Karun Nair also revealed how the support from his family and close friends helped him get through and come out strong.

"It was a help of my family and close friends that kept me motivated in the tough times. They were really pushing me on to keep following the process, going to the gym every single day, going for practice. Telling me that you're just another opportunity away from trying to get back to the game that you love so much," the right-hander reflected.

"I'm very fortunate to be able to be batting the way I am now" - Karun Nair on sensational form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Karun Nair's unbelievable form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy has triggered talks of a potential comeback to the Indian team. He has smashed five hundreds in six innings in the ongoing competition, with a top score of 163*.

Nair has been the backbone of Vidarbha's batting unit, guiding them to the semi-finals. Talking about his current form, he said that he was fortunate to be able to bat like this.

"Quite honestly I'm very fortunate to be able to be batting the way I am now. I believe that I've been someone who can play all around the wicket, play in all kinds of conditions. It's been years of hardwork and practice," he said.

His consistent and terrific performances have put Vidarbha close to the final. Karun Nair highlighted the change in his mindset that has helped him win games for his team.

"The way my mindset has changed is to finish the game off for the team and whenever I'm set make sure I go all the way and make the most of that inning," he added.

