Team India vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah made history on Wednesday (February 7) as he became the first bowler to top the ICC rankings across all three formats. He previously held the numero uno position in the ODI and T20 formats but not in red-ball cricket.

Bumrah has put in exceptional performances in Test cricket over the past few months. This earned him enough rating points to help him move to the pole position in the ICC Test bowler rankings. He is also the first Indian pacer to hold the first spot in the rankings.

After a decent tour of South Africa last month, Jasprit Bumrah has been in scintillating form in the ongoing Test series against England at home. In spin-friendly conditions in India, Bumrah is leading the wicket charts after two Test matches with 15 scalps at an exceptional average of 10.67.

Fans heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah after ICC announced him as the number 1 bowler in the ICC Test rankings on Wednesday. Few fans expressed their views on the matter in a unique way by sharing memes.

"This player's skills are of a different level"- Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra recently lauded Jasprit Bumrah for his match-winning performance against England in the Vizag Test. The Indian vice-captain picked up nine wickets across both innings and played a pivotal role in the team's comeback win after losing the first match in Hyderabad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra analyzed Bumrah's performance, saying:

"We were saying these pitches are extremely flat and that there is no help for fast bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah said hold my juice. You are watching a modern master. This player's skills are of a different level. I have kept only one guy in the splendid category. To be fair, there were other contenders but he also got the Player of the Match."

He added:

"He started in Hyderabad, two wickets in the first innings, four in the second innings, six in the third innings, and then again three wickets. Nine wickets in a Test match on a flat pitch. His deliveries were talking in the air. The yorker to Ollie Pope has a separate fan base."

