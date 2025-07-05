"Mere sath bowling me kuch hota nai inn logo se, Aaj sher ban gye hai"- Top 10 funny memes from Day 3 of 2nd ENG vs IND Test 2025 in Birmingham

Team India reached 64 for one in their second innings at the stumps on Day three of the second Test against England on Friday (July 4) at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. The hosts began the day with an overnight score of 77/3, with Joe Root and Harry Brook in the middle.

Mohammed Siraj provided a great start to India by dismissing Joe Root (22) and Ben Stokes (0) in successive balls in the first hour, reducing England to 84/5. Jamie Smith joined hands with Brook at this juncture when England were in deep trouble.

The English wicket-keeper batter played aggressively and consistently found the boundaries. Harry Brook (158) complemented him well with a responsible knock as the duo brought their side back into the contest with a marathon partnership of 303 (368).

The second new ball gave an opening to India as Akash Deep cleaned up Harry Brook in the third session. It triggered a collapse as England slipped from 387/5 to 407 all out in the next eight overs. Mohammed Siraj (6/70) and Akash Deep (4/88) shared all ten wickets between them in the bowling department.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (28) and KL Rahul (28*) then gave a brisk start to India with a 51-run opening partnership on Friday evening. English pacer Josh Tongue broke the threatening partnership in the final hour by dismissing Jaiswal. Karun Nair (7*) and Rahul remained unbeaten at stumps for the visitors, who extended their lead to 244 runs, with two days left in the contest.

Fans enjoyed the engaging action that unfolded during the third day of the second Test. They shared their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"Mere sath bowling me kuch hota nai inn logo se, Aaj sher ban gye hai (These people don't do anything while bowling with me, today they have become lions)" an X post read.

"We're going to try and chase whatever they set us"- Harry Brook after play on Day 3 of 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Speaking to the reporters after stumps on Day 3, English batter Harry Brook revealed that they will try to chase down any target set by Team India in the second Test. He said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"I think everybody in the world knows that we're going to try and chase whatever they set us. We've obviously got a big task at hand tomorrow morning and we'll try and get a couple of wickets early on and try and put them under pressure."

He continued:

"Obviously, they are in front of the minute, but if we get a couple of early wickets in the morning… you never know how this game can go. As we've seen last week, we got 7 for 30 runs and then 6 for 40 runs at Headingley and then they've done the same to us today. Everything happened so quickly and you never know how the game can go."

Do you think England will make a strong comeback on Day 4? Let us know your predictions in the comments section.

You can get live match updates of the Edgbaston Test here.

