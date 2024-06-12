"Message well and truly, sent" - Fans hail Australia for crushing win over Namibia to qualify for 2024 T20 World Cup Super 8

Australia produced another dominant performance to register an emphatic nine-wicket win in their 2024 T20 World Cup clash against Namibia in Antigua on Tuesday, June 11. The result meant Australia became the second team after South Africa to officially qualify for the Super 8 stage.

Winning the toss and fielding first, the Aussies were on the money from the word go to dismantle Namibia for a paltry 72 in 17 overs. In reply, Australia made a mockery out of the run chase, completing the task in a mere 5.4 overs with nine wickets in hand.

It was the second-fastest win (balls to spare) in T20 World Cup history as Australia made a hat-trick of victories to open their campaign.

Fans on X hailed the 2021 T20 World Cup champions for their sensational win with the following reactions:

The praises continued for Australia with one fan saying:

"Australia wins in 5.4 overs. I think they don't have to worry about net run rate."

"Australia look like the team to beat at this T20 World Cup. I get it was only Namibia but that was emphatic! Message well and truly, sent!" a fan said.

"Australia qualify. Comprehensive does not do this justice. It's a bloodbath of wickets and boundaries from the Aussies. I thought this would be a little more closer. Like a proper 140 game. But, yeah. Aussies just too good," a fan tweeted.

"Really important and great to qualify for the super eights" - Mitchell Marsh

Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh was delighted with the side's performance against Namibia and their subsequent qualification to the Super 8. They are looking to become the first team ever to hold all three ICC titles - World Test Championship, ODI World Cup, and T20 World Cup at once.

"I thought it was a great performance from the bowling team. Swing was around and all-round a professional performance. It's really important and great to qualify for the super eights.. We will manage as many as we can over the next few days. [on how they are enjoying the off days in West Indies] Probably not as many beers as you had back in the day. Lots of beach days and it's like being back in Perth, we are enjoying it," Marsh said at the post-match presentation.

Australia began their campaign with a scratchy performance against Oman before pulling away to a 39-run win. This was followed by an excellent 36-run victory over arch-rivals England before manhandling Namibia.

Their final group stage outing will be against Scotland in St.Lucia on Saturday, June 15.

