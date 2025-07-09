MI bowling all-rounder spotted during a practice session at Lord's ahead of 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test [In Pictures]

Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar was spotted during a recent Team India training session at the Lord's ahead of the third Test agaisnt England. He was last seen on the field during IPL 2025, representing MI in May.

After spending seven seasons with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Deepak switched to MI, who signed him for ₹9.25 crore at the mega auction last December. He played 14 games during IPL 2025 and picked up 11 wickets in his debut season for the Mumbai franchise.

After a break, he was seen on the field at the Lord's on Wednesday (July 9). He spent time with Indian players as they prepared for the upcoming third Test against England, which commences on Thursday (Jul 10), with the five-match series level at 1-1. An X user posted a couple of pictures to give fans a glimpse of Deepak Chahar at the Lord's. You can watch the post below:

"Prasidh Krishna will have to go out"- Aakash Chopra on the player who might make way for Jasprit Bumrah during 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently previewed the Lord's Test. He opined that Prasidh Krishna might be left out to accommodate Bumrah, who might share the new ball with Akash Deep, who impressed in the previous Test. Chopra felt that Siraj would potentially bowl with the older ball in the rejigged set-up.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, 'Aakash Chopra', the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"If Bumrah comes in, who will go out? You are, of course, looking at a bowler to go out. The straightforward thing will be that Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep will remain. Akash Deep will have the new ball in his hand, and Jasprit Bumrah will be there with him. Siraj will be one change.

"Siraj bowls very well with the old ball, Akash Deep seems to be a new-ball bowler, and Jassi is Jassi. With him coming in, we become very powerful. I am seeing only one change in the bowling department. Prasidh Krishna will have to go out, and Bumrah will come in," Chopra added.

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

