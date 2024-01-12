MI Emirates appoint Mitchell McClenaghan as new bowling coach following Shane Bond's departure 

Former New Zealand and Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Mitchell McClenaghan has been roped in as the new bowling coach for the MI Emirates ahead of the second edition of the International League T20 (ILT20).

The appointment comes on the back of Shane Bond's departure from the MI global network, as he recently joined the coaching staff of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Paarl Royals.

This marks the maiden stint for McClenaghan in a coaching capacity after having made his final international appearance in 2018 and his last competitive appearance in 2021. He had a fruitful spell with the Mumbai Indians (MI), making a lasting impression with his aggressive bowling as well as his pinch-hitting at times. In his tenure with the franchise, lasting from 2015 to 2020, they won a total of four titles.

Apart from McClenaghan's appointment as bowling coach, there has been a major overhaul in the MI Emirates coaching staff. Robin Singh, who served as the team manager in the inaugural ILT20 edition, has been named as the new head coach.

Furthermore, former India player Ajay Jadeja, who recently served as Afghanistan's team mentor during the 2023 ODI World Cup, has been named as the new batting coach of the MI Emirates. Vinay Kumar and James Franklin will reprise their roles as assistant coach and fielding coach, continuing from the first season.

Nicholas Pooran set to lead the MI Emirates in ILT20 2024 as Kieron Pollard misses out

Kieron Pollard led the MI Emirates to the third position in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2023, but will not be playing the forthcoming season. In his absence, Nicholas Pooran, who played a huge hand for MI New York in Major League Cricket (MLC), will be taking over as captain.

MI Emirates will begin their campaign against the Dubai Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, January 20.

There have been notable changes among coaching personnel when it comes to other franchises in the ILT20 as well. The Sharjah Warriors have named a new head coach as well as captain, with Johan Botha and Tom Kohler-Cadmore taking over from Paul Farbrace and Moeen Ali respectively.

Are the MI Emirates early favorites to claim the ILT20 title? Let us know what you think.

