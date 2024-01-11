Sanju Samson missed out on India's playing XI against Afghanistan in the T20I opener at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, January 11.

The Men in Blue picked Jitesh Sharma as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter, who returned with scores of one and four runs in the recently concluded T20Is versus South Africa. Meanwhile, the team management stuck with Tilak Varma at No. 3 in the absence of Virat Kohli as a pure batting option.

For the unversed, Samson was also recently ignored for the home series against Australia and away T20Is in South Africa. He earned the call on the back of his maiden ODI ton in South Africa.

Samson had smashed 40 runs off 26 balls in his last T20I outing, which came against Ireland in August last year. Overall, he has amassed 374 runs in 21 innings at a strike rate of 133.57.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were disappointed to see Sanju Samson miss out on a place in India playing XI for the opening T20I versus Afghanistan. One user wrote:

"Avesh , Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal not playing, MI lobbying wins again , wait for another moment when this Rohit Sharma cries after losing the world cup."

“You can’t write off Samson” – Suresh Raina on Sanju Samson's place in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Former India cricketer Sanju Samson labeled Sanju Samson as an X-factor for the Men in Blue at the 2024 T20 World Cup. He lauded him for his maiden ODI century in South Africa and labeled him a fearless batter with the benefit of a captaincy option. Raina told the ICC:

"You cannot write off Samson after the hundred he scored in the ODI match against South Africa. He is a fearless batter, a good wicketkeeper, and captaincy material. He has always performed every time he is given an opportunity.”

He continued:

“I guess IPL will also play a crucial role in the selection process, but the Afghanistan series would be a big opportunity for him. He could be the X-factor for India in the World Cup.”

India vs Afghanistan playing XIs:

