MI Match Schedule 2022: Mumbai Indians Full Schedule & Time Table for IPL 2022

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will begin their IPL 2022 campaign against the Delhi Capitals on March 27, 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

MI have once again been able to retain most of their core that has given them success over the years. Big buys from the auction included Ishan Kishan (₹15.25 crore), Tim David (₹8.25 crore) and Jofra Archer (₹8 crore).

MI squad and players list for IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians retained four players in Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard. Here is the rest of the squad of the Mumbai Indians alongside the price for which they were bought at the auction:

Ishan Kishan (₹15.25 crore)

Dewald Brevis (₹3 crore)

Basil Thampi (₹30 lakh)

Murugan Ashwin (₹1.6 crore)

Jaydev Unadkat (₹1.30 crore)

Mayank Markande (₹65 lakh)

N Tilak Varma (₹1.7 crore)

Sanjay Yadav (₹50 lakh)

Jofra Archer (₹8 crore)

Daniel Sams (₹2.60 crore)

Tymal Mills (₹1.50 crore)

Tim David (₹8.25 crore)

Riley Meredith (₹1 crore)

Mohd. Arshad Khan (₹20 lakh)

Anmolpreet Singh (₹20 lakh)

Ramandeep Singh (₹20 lakh)

Rahul Buddhi (₹20 lakh)

Hrithik Shokeen (₹20 lakh)

Arjun Tendulkar (₹30 lakh)

Aryan Juyal (₹20 lakh)

Fabian Allen (₹75 lakh)

IPL 2022 MI full schedule with timing in IST

The following is the schedule of the Mumbai Indians for the upcoming season of the IPL:

Match 2: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - 3:30 PM IST, March 27, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 9: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - 3:30 PM IST, April 2, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 6, MCA Stadium, Pune.

Match 18: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 9, MCA Stadium Pune.

Match 23: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, April 13, MCA Stadium, Pune.

Match 26: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants - 3:30 PM IST, April 16, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 33: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, April 21, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 37: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 24, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 44: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 30, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 51: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, May 6, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 56: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, May 9, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 59: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, May 12, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 65: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, May 17, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 69: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, May 21, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar