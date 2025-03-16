MI players dance away in celebration after clinching WPL 2025 trophy [Watch]

Mumbai Indians' women's team could not stop celebrating in the dressing room as they clinched their second Women's Premier League (WPL) title, in three editions, on Saturday after beating the Delhi Capitals in the final. In a video uploaded by Mumbai Indians' official social media, all-rounder Amelia Kerr and coach Charlotte Edwards were seen dancing and clicking pictures to celebrate their triumph.

The Mumbai-based franchise, who had qualified for the second time, found themselves in a spot of bother in the very fifth over when they slumped to 14/2, losing openers Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Mathews. However, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur revived their hopes by stitching an 89-run stand with Nat Sciver-Brunt, who chipped in with 30 off 28 deliveries. Harmanpreet top-scored with 66 as the former champions dragged themselves to 149/7 in their stipulated 20 overs.

However, they came out firing on all cylinders with the ball, sending Shafali Varma and Meg Lanning packing within three overs. Jess Jonassen and Jemimah Rodrigues also didn't last that long at the crease.

Marizanne Kapp, who had earlier snaffled outstanding figures of 4-0-11-2 top-scored with 40 but fell in the 18th over, leaving the Capitals at 123/7. Niki Prasad stayed unbeaten on 25 off 23 balls but the Capitals eventually found themselves eight runs short of the target, losing their third consecutive WPL final.

"It was not easy when I went in" - Harmanpreet Kaur on her innings in WPL final

Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt during WPL final. (Credits: X)

At the post-game presentation, Harmanpreet credited her partnership with Nat the most, and that calculated risks helped them get to what proved to be a match-winning total. She stated:

"It was a great team effort. I would like to congratulate Delhi team, it was not easy for us. At the end of the day, you feel happy, really happy with the way we played. We fought till the last ball, all about being there and doing the right things again and again. It was not easy when I went in. But I had that belief that if I stayed there and kept rotating strike, and with Nat there, I did not need to take risks. Just wanted to support her. Partnership was amazing, wanted to keep things simple and easy. We took calculated risks and that helped us."

Harmanpreet was also crowned Player of the Match award in the WPL final.

