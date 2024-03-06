MI's Shabnim Ismail bowls the fastest delivery in women's cricket during the WPL 2024 clash against DC

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Shabnim Ismail scripted history by bowling the fastest delivery recorded in women's cricket during the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, March 5.

The former South African speedster clocked one at 132.1 kmph during the third over of the innings after MI opted to bowl first. It marked the first instance of the 130 kmph barrier being broken in women's cricket since bowling speeds have been recorded.

The world's fastest delivery hit Meg Lanning's pad, leading to the MI players appealing for an LBW decision, with the on-field umpire judging it not out. However, after a brief mid-pitch conference, Mumbai decided against reviewing the decision.

Ismail was asked about her feat during the mid-innings interview, and she admitted not having noticed it while bowling her spell.

"I don't actually look at things like that. Honestly, the wicket was a bit quicker than what I thought, it was in between at the start, wasn't too sure but Delhi played well on that track. We never actually thought about the score we're going to restrict them, we just wanted to bowl well but they capitalized on things," Ismail said

Ismail had made a solid start to her campaign for the defending champions, claiming three wickets in the first two matches before sustaining a minor injury. She was not part of the playing XI for the remainder of the Bengaluru leg and returned to action in the 29-run defeat to DC to kick-start the second half of the WPL 2024 season.

Ismail had a dismal outing against Meg Lanning and company, finishing with figures of 1-46 off her four overs. Shafali Verma dealt some fiery blows at the start of Ismail's spell, triggering yet another back-and-forth battle between the two, with the South African having the final say for the second time this season.

Ismail delivered a fiery send-off after Dismissing Verma, stemming from the fact that the Indian batter was dropped by Saika Ishaque earlier.

MI, meanwhile, slumped to the third position in the points table following their second loss of the WPL 2024 season.

Shabnim Ismail holds the record for the fastest delivery in women's international cricket as well

The South African speedster was close to breaching the 130 kmph barrier during her days in international cricket as well. Ismail holds the record for the fastest delivery in women's international cricket after clocking one at 128 kmph against West Indies in 2016.

The 35-year-old also hit the 127 kmph mark twice and was close to breaking her own record during the 2022 T20 World Cup in South Africa, which also marked her final international assignment.

