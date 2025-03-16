MI's star all-rounders shake a leg after team's WPL 2025 final win [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) ace all-rounders Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, and Chloe Tryon celebrated in style after their win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the WPL 2025 final at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, March 15.

The trio were seen shaking their legs to the tune of a musical trance in a video shared by MI’s official handle on X. They captioned the post:

“We had to.”

Among the trio, Amelia Kerr also won the Purple Cap for picking up 18 wickets in the WPL 2025 season. She bagged two wickets in the final against the Capitals as MI won by eight runs to win their second title in three years.

Meanwhile, Hayley Matthews emerged as MI’s MVP. She amassed 307 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 122.80, becoming the third-highest leading run-scorer in the 2025 season. She was only behind her MI teammate Nat Sciver-Brunt (523) and RCB’s Ellyse Perry (372). Matthews also bagged 18 wickets, becoming the joint-most wicket-taker in the third edition of the tournament alongside Amelia Kerr.

What happened in the WPL 2025 final?

A clinical all-around performance helped Harmanpreet Kaur-led side beat Meg Lanning and company in the summit clash.

Batting first, MI posted 149/7 in 20 overs. The inaugural champions were struck a blow as openers perished for single-digit scores. Harmanpreet then led from the front, smashing 66 runs off 44 balls in a knock laced with two sixes and nine boundaries. Nat Sciver-Brunt also chipped in with 30 off 28. The duo put on an 89-run partnership for the third wicket.

Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, and N Charani bagged two wickets each for the Capitals, while Annabel Sutherland bagged one.

In response, DC managed 141/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Like MI, DC lost openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma early. Jonassen and Annabel Sutherland also walked back soon after, leaving Delhi in a spot of bother.

Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, and Jemimah Rodrigues produced fighting knocks of 40 (26), 30 (21), and 25* (23), respectively. However, the trio failed to take the Capitals past the finishing line. This was the third consecutive season where DC finished as the runner-up.

